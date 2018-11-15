Stan Lee talks about his fans in a touching posthumous video: 'I cannot tell you how much I love' them

Stan Lee loved his fans.

In a touching posthumous video shared on the late comic book legend's official Twitter account on Thursday, Lee is seen gushing about how grateful he is for his fans.

“It's an equal love. It's a love-fest. I cannot tell you how much I love my fans,” Lee, who died on Monday at age 95, said in the clip.

“Sometimes, at night, I’m sitting here, and I’m thinking, ‘Ah. What’s it all about?’" he continued. "And then I get a letter from a fan, or I read something, or I see something, or I remember something, and I realize, it’s so lucky to have fans. Fans who really care about you."

The late Marvel superheroes creator went on to say that the reason why he cares about his fans is "because they make me feel so great."

"There’s something if you think about it, that is wonderful about somebody caring about you, as I care about them, whom you’ve never met, who may live in another part of the world," he explained. "But they care, you have something in common and occasionally you contact each other."

"This business of fans, I think is terrific," he concluded. "And I love 'em all."

On Monday, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee, said the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic world by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Fox News at the time, Shane Duffy, CEO of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, said: "We at Stan Lee’s Lee POW! Entertainment are saddened by the loss of our friend and mentor Stan Lee, the father of pop culture. His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, through his creative genius and his universes of characters, will continue to reach the world of true believers for generations to come.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place," the statement continued. "He was a true iconic pioneer with no comparable second. It has been an honor to work beside him."

As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, Lee revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.

