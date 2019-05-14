Stan Lee's former business manager Keya Morgan charged with 5 counts of elder abuse

The former manager of late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee has been charged with multiple counts of elder abuse stemming from an alleged 2018 incident.

Fox News confirmed with the Los Angeles Superior Court that Keya Morgan, who Lee previously obtained a restraining order against, has been charged with five counts of elder abuse including false imprisonment, causing physical harm as well as possible embezzlement, forgery, or fraud. A warrant has been issued for his arrest at $300,000. No further details about the nature of the incident have been released.

STAN LEE FILES RESTRAINING ORDER FOR ELDER ABUSE AGAINST FORMER BUSINESS MANAGER

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge previously ordered Morgan to stay away from the Marvel Comics mogul and his family members. Lee, who died in November at age 95, had been the subject of an alleged power struggle involving his daughter, Morgan and others who sought roles in his life and business after the death of his wife, Joan, in 2017. She reportedly acted as his de facto manager and closest adviser.

STAN LEE'S BUSINESS MANAGER ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF FILING A FAKE POLICE REPORT

Reuters reports that Morgan, a New York-based memorabilia collector, became involved with Lee and was later accused of seizing control of his Hollywood Hills home and hiring security guards to keep the late star's relatives and associates away before allegedly moving him to an unfamiliar condominium.

Morgan was previously taken into custody on $20,000 bail for suspicion of filing a false police report. Morgan was arrested for calling 911 and saying burglars were in Lee’s house when in fact authorities were there conducting a welfare check.

Lee was best known for co-creating characters such as The Hulk, Spider-Man, The Black Panther, The X-Men and countless others.