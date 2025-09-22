‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland suffers head injury during stunt gone wrong

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" after a stunt went wrong.

According to Deadline, filming was suspended temporarily Friday after Holland was taken to the hospital. The actor was reportedly treated and released, not admitted.

A source close to production told the outlet that Holland will take a break "out of precaution," but is expected to return to filming in a few days.

Holland does not appear to have been seriously injured. According to The Sun, the actor attended a charity event with his co-star and fiancée Zendaya and his father over the weekend. However, he reportedly left early because he wasn't feeling well.

A representative for Holland did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This isn't the first on-set injury to make headlines recently.

Earlier this year, Charlize Theron revealed that while filming her latest action-packed project, "Apex," she sustained a painful injury after performing some of her own stunts without protective gear.

"Our crew delivered a really impressive movie, and yours truly did some stunts and action — without a harness, sometimes," Theron said at Netflix’s 2025 upfront presentation in May, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Don't tell Netflix."

"It's actually a miracle that I'm here today," she noted.

"'Apex' only wrapped like a week ago, so I'm fresh off the mountain. I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe ... I can go on and on and on, but I won't."

Despite the physical toll, Theron, 49, remained in good spirits as she recovered.

"I can honestly say that shooting ‘Apex’ was one of the most incredible experiences of my life," she said.

Tom Cruise also suffered a serious injury while performing a stunt on the set of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

In bonus content from the digital release of the film, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie broke down one of the movie’s most harrowing sequences: a high-flying biplane battle between Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, and Gabriel, portrayed by Esai Morales.

"Oh, this almost broke my back," Cruise, whose character was leaping from one plane to another, revealed in the commentary, per Entertainment Weekly.

"You’re talking about a lot of pain here," McQuarrie chimed in.

"Now watch this, the thing we haven’t talked about, holding on to this belt," McQuarrie described, while Cruise said, "Oh God, that was brutal."

The director went on to explain, "This separated the joints in Tom's fingers from the force, so by the time we finished this sequence, your hands were absolutely swollen – oh my God, it was so painful to watch."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.