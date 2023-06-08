‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland reaches breaking point in Hollywood: ‘Taking a year off’

"Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland announced he’s momentarily taking a step back from his acting career.

After the British star struggled to play the role of producer and actor simultaneously, Holland revealed what pushed him to take a break from Hollywood.

"It was a tough time, for sure," the 27-year-old said during an interview with "Extra" for his film "The Crowded Room."

"We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

While Holland executive produced the dark psychological-thriller series, he admitted that portraying a character who is suffering from mental health issues at the same time wasn’t an easy task.

"I’m no stranger to hard work," Holland noted. "I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me."

The "Unchartered" star added that there was a point when he escaped to a beach in Mexico for a week and "laid low" because he desperately needed a break.

"I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain."

Holland continued to address how he’ll spend his time off from Hollywood, which includes traveling, spending time with loved ones, playing golf and gardening.

"I’ve just been trying to be a regular bloke from Kingston and just relax," he shared.

He stars in "The Crowded Room" alongside stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Will Chase.

The Marvel star has been outspoken about his mental health in the past.

Last August, Holland shared on social media that he’d be absent from the platform to prioritize his mental health.

"Hello and goodbye… I have taken a break from social media for my mental health," he wrote.

"I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Holland has been dating his "Spider-Man" co-star Zendaya. Although their romance is kept mostly out of the public eye, their budding relationship fully blossomed when the two were spotted cozying up with one another in July 2021.

The couple met in 2016 on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," as Holland portrayed Peter Parker, and Zendaya played his love interest Michelle Jones, aka MJ.