'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland taking a break from social media

The "Spider-Man" actor, often in the news for his relationship with Zendaya, reveals he can "spiral" when he sees headlines about himself

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland is calling it quits on social media for the time being.

The British actor, who is dating his Marvel co-star Zendaya, shared a video to Instagram, beginning his caption with, "Hello and goodbye."

Holland detailed his struggles with Instagram and Twitter in particular, saying, "I have taken a break from social media for my mental health."

The 26-year-old continued, "I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app." 

Tom Holland and Zendaya, seen at a "Spider-Man: No Way Home" event, are co-stars and boyfriend/girlfriend.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, seen at a "Spider-Man: No Way Home" event, are co-stars and boyfriend/girlfriend. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

As a member of a beloved franchise and one half of a high-profile relationship, Holland is constantly in the headlines. 

In an interview with GQ, Holland recently revealed he suffers from sleep paralysis - due in part to his massive surge in fame.

Tom Holland, in an effort to raise awareness, shared that he has downloaded mental health apps.

Tom Holland, in an effort to raise awareness, shared that he has downloaded mental health apps. (Emma McIntyre)

Holland has partnered with Stem4, a charity organization that supports teenage mental health.

The actor told fans in his video, "If you're suffering, and you need help, download one of the apps Stem4 has to offer. I have all of them, I've tried them all, they're all fantastic."

Tom Holland seen here with his parents, Nikki and Dom Holland, and three brothers, are all involved with the charity created by his parents, called "Brothers Trust"

Tom Holland seen here with his parents, Nikki and Dom Holland, and three brothers, are all involved with the charity created by his parents, called "Brothers Trust" (David M. Benett)

Holland received an outpouring of support after posting to Instagram, including a message from Justin who commented, "Love you brother," with a red heart emoji.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

