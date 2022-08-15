'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland taking a break from social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland is calling it quits on social media for the time being.

The British actor, who is dating his Marvel co-star Zendaya, shared a video to Instagram, beginning his caption with, "Hello and goodbye."

Holland detailed his struggles with Instagram and Twitter in particular, saying, "I have taken a break from social media for my mental health."

The 26-year-old continued, "I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

As a member of a beloved franchise and one half of a high-profile relationship, Holland is constantly in the headlines.

In an interview with GQ, Holland recently revealed he suffers from sleep paralysis - due in part to his massive surge in fame.

Holland has partnered with Stem4, a charity organization that supports teenage mental health.

The actor told fans in his video, "If you're suffering, and you need help, download one of the apps Stem4 has to offer. I have all of them, I've tried them all, they're all fantastic."

Holland received an outpouring of support after posting to Instagram, including a message from Justin who commented, "Love you brother," with a red heart emoji.

