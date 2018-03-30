Spice Up Your Super Bowl With Wayne Brachman

Get ready to spice up your Super Bowl Sunday with exciting new recipes from Food Network’s , author of “See Dad Cook”:

• Shrimp and Hass Avocado Po' Boy

(Makes 4–6 sandwiches)

Ingredients

2 baguettes (French breads)

2 Hass Avocados from Mexico

1 pound large shrimp (25 - 30 count), peeled & de-veined

1/4 cup flour

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, preferably canola

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon (2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon oregano

Salt and pepper

Mayonnaise

Method

1. Split the baguettes, lengthwise. Peel and seed the avocadoes. Cut into ¼ inch slices.

2. Toss the shrimp in the flour just to lightly coat. Discard any excess flour.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and let it heat up for 30 seconds. Add as much shrimp as will fit comfortably in one layer. Sauté for 1 - 2 minutes on each side until they curl up, turn pink and are barely cooked through. (You may have to do this in two batches. If so, you’ll also have to add another tablespoon of oil before adding the second batch.) Remove the shrimp to a large plate.

4. In the same skillet, heat the olive oil over medium - high heat for 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook for 1 ½ minutes, until softened. Add lemon juice and oregano. Cook together for 1 minute, scraping up all the gunk from the bottom of the pan.

5. Add the shrimp and cook for 30 seconds to heat through and coat with sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Spoon the shrimp, with the garlic oil, onto the bottom halves of the baguettes. Top with sliced avocado and lettuce. Lightly spread mayonnaise on the top halves of bread and cover to make sandwiches.

• Guacamole

(Makes about 1 ½ cups)

Ingredients

2 ripe Hass Avocados from Mexico

1/2 of a smallish red onion, minced

1 small jalapeno chile

Juice of 1 lime (a tiny bit more than 2 tablespoons)

Pepper

Method

1. Lay the avocados on a flat surface and cut it in half. (Your knife blade will stop when it hits the pit.) Twist to separate the two halves. Strike the pit with a knife like you are chopping wood, then twist the knife to pull out the pit. With a spoon, scoop out the flesh. Put it in a medium bowl.

2. Split the jalapeno lengthwise and cut off the stem end. Scoop out and discard the seeds and white pulp. Mince the dark green flesh

Add the red onions, jalapeno and lime juice to the bowl. With a potato masher or fork, mash everything together. Season with pepper. Serve with tortilla chips or veggies

• Rock 'N Guac

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

3 Hass Avocados from Mexico, ripe, peeled and very coarsely mashed

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

¾ pound ground chuck, round or sirloin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 small fresh jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, preferably canola

Hamburger bun to serve

Hot sauce and sour cream to serve (optional)

Method

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat for 1 minute. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes until slightly softened. Add the garlic and ground beef. As the meat cooks, break it up with a spoon. It is done when it is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chili powder and cumin, avocado and jalapeno. Cook for 2 minutes more. Serve on hamburger bun and optional hot sauce and sour cream.