Soviet-raised Paulina Porizkova says Instagram removed her Russia-Ukraine post on ‘propaganda,’ ‘censorship’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paulina Porizkova is sending a thinly-veiled critique at Instagram after she says the social media app allegedly "censored" her by removing a photo post she shared on Tuesday comparing the spread of misinformation regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The cover model, 56, who is from Czechoslovakia, posted two side-by-side selfie images one of her natural look and another heavily edited to make her appear much younger — which she said juxtaposed the "truth" versus the "filter" represented by dissemination of information centered on the crisis abroad.

"My last post in which I posted these two photos labeled ‘reality’ and ‘propaganda’ just got taken down by Instagram," the widow of Ric Ocasek claimed in the post’s caption. "I went on to talk about what it was like to live under Soviet rule as a child, and being indoctrinated to believe the Soviets were our best friends, and had ‘saved us’ from oppression. In 1968. When the former Czechoslovakia just started to stand on their own."

The supermodel questioned: "What was so offensive about my post that it got taken down? I was speaking about CENSORSHIP with no offensive language used, and I got censored!"

PAULINA PORIZKOVA ALLEGES LATE CARS FRONTMAN RIC OCASEK WAS CONTROLLING: ‘HE DIDN'T WANT ME TO DO ANYTHING'

Porizkova tagged the social platform and added three crying laughing emojis followed by the hashtags "#instagram #censorship #istandwithukraine #standwithukraine."

Meanwhile, Porizkova went on to re-share the deleted post while again explaining that "having spent [her] childhood in a country occupied by the Soviet Union, [she] understands propaganda" and highlighting the "Russian citizens protesting this war."

STEVEN SEAGAL SPEAKS OUT AMID RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE: ‘I LOOK AT BOTH AS ONE FAMILY’

"This is a post that got taken down for ‘hate speech’ yesterday," she claimed in a lengthy caption.

"In school we were taught that ‘Russians were our best friends, come to liberate us from oppression’. The oppression from whom was never specified," she continued. "Still, as a child, I had been indoctrinated to believe this, and my most fervent wish was to see Lenin in his casket. I recited a Russian poem in first grade in a poetry completion and won first prize - a Russian pen that never worked."

Added the actress and author: "My Babi had to paste a little a Russian flag to all of our windows on the 1st of May every year, to celebrate our "best friends" so she wouldn’t lose her job. Since the press was heavily censored, we only got the news our ‘best friends’ wanted us to get."

KIRSTIE ALLEY VOWS 'TO PRAY' FOR UKRAINE AFTER BACKLASH FROM MAKS CHMERKOVSKIY, FANS OVER DELETED TWEET



"I’m well aware what happens when you’re only able to see one part of a small picture. It becomes your whole world. With no comparisons, you know nothing else," she pressed. "I’m in awe of the Russian citizens protesting this war, putting their lives, their jobs and reputations on the line. I know what the cost is in a country that doesn’t allow for dissent."

Porizkova footnoted this scribe with the hashtag "#illleaveoffhowifeelaboutputin," before concluding with "At 3:05 PM yesterday, Russia’s Echo of Moscow radio and Dozhd TV were blocked for reporting on the war. !!!!!!!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Instagram — which is owned by Meta, formerly Facebook — did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.