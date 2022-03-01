Ashton Kutcher calls out Russia amid Ukraine war: 'Their media is lying'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ashton Kutcher called out Russian media for "lying" as the country continues to invade Ukraine.

Kutcher has continued to show his support for Ukraine on social media. His wife, Mila Kunis, was born in the country and lived there right until the fall of the Soviet Union.

"If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them," he wrote on Twitter. "Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied."

Kutcher also shared the message in Ukrainian.

Previously the "That 70s Show" actor shared his support for Ukraine by tweeting, "I stand with Ukraine."

In addition, Kutcher retweeted the news that Airbnb was working to host refugees from Ukraine for free.

"Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free," CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky tweeted.

"We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania."

Kunis opened up about immigrating to the United States in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2008.

"It was very communist, and my parents wanted my brother and me to have a future, and so they just dropped everything," Kunis told the outlet. "They came with $250."

The "Black Swan" actress said she adjusted "fairly quickly and fairly well." However, Kunis admitted she struggled to find ways to fit in during the 2nd grade.

"I cried every day," she revealed. "I didn't understand the people. I didn't understand the language."

Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, with President Vladimir Putin calling the attack a "special military operation."

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.

