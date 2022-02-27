Kirstie Alley vows 'to pray' for Ukraine after backlash from Maks Chmerkovskiy, fans over deleted tweet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kirstie Alley doubled down about praying for Ukraine after getting into a social media feud with her former "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy, who is currently in the war-stricken country.

In a since-deleted tweet, Alley wrote: "I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war. So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead."

Chmerkovskiy, who is Ukrainian and currently in the country, called out Alley on his Instagram Story where he has been sharing updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"Dear Kirstie, We haven’t spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering," the professional dancer wrote. "That same energy is needed right now….No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake."

'DWTS' MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY OF UKRAINE POSTS TEARFUL VIDEO FROM KYIV: 'I'M VERY SCARED'

Alley, 71, appeared to respond to Chmerkovskiy, 42, in a profanity-laced tweet on Sunday.

"I don’t care what the punk a-- t---s say. I believe in the power of prayer. I will continue to pray for the people of Ukraine. Putin is a c__t and a coward and I’ll pray his own soldiers refuse to do his dirty work. PS, I pray to the same God you do. So get over your nasty selves," Alley tweeted.

She has also since pointed fans to places they can donate to help Ukraine via Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chmerkovskiy, who is married to Peta Murgatroyd, told fans he was "safe" on Friday.

"We haven’t been told to move, and I’m just following instructions. That’s all I can say," he shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP