Don Lemon asks music legend Gladys Knight if she’s worried about career after Super Bowl performance

Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight isn’t worried that her decision to sing the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl will negatively impact her career.

“For me, it’s just for me about respect,” Knight said during an interview with CNN with Don Lemon. “I’m just hoping it will be about our country and how we treat each other and being the great country that we are.”

Knight’s remarks came in response to Mark Geragos, the attorney for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who accused performers of "crossing an intellectual picket line" to perform at Sunday’s game and "caring more about my career" than about doing the right thing.

Sunday’s 13-3 win for the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams was politicized long before kickoff.

Some music artists like Cardi B turned down offers to perform during the halftime show in support of Kaepernick, who ignited a firestorm several years ago when he began kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality, racial inequality and social justice.

Other artists such as Pink and Rihanna also refused invitations to take the stage.

Knight said African-Americans have fought hard for civil rights and acknowledged her history of peaceful protest.

"You do have to stand up for what is right and what is right for others," Knight said. "I just want them to know that we have a country that's worth standing up for. Nothing good comes easy and I would hope that they will understand as I do that we have a better way to do this than to be all angry."