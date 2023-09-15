Expand / Collapse search
‘Sopranos’ star Drea de Matteo joins OnlyFans, Oliver Anthony cancels show after ticket prices skyrocket

Drea de Matteo shares 2 kids with ex Shooter Jennings, Oliver Anthony was scheduled to perform in Tennessee

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
split photos drea de matteo and oliver anthony

"Sopranos" star Drea de Matteo joins OnlyFans, Oliver Anthony cancels show after ticket prices skyrocket (Getty Images)

BADA BING - ‘Sopranos’ star Drea de Matteo joins OnlyFans after being labeled ‘savage’ by Hollywood. Continue reading here…

NOT FOR 'RICH MEN' - Country star Oliver Anthony cancels show after venue hikes ticket prices. Continue reading here…

OFF HER GAME - ‘Jeopardy!’ producer reveals criticism given to host Mayim Bialik. Continue reading here…

STAND BY YOUR MAN - Tammy Wynette called ex George Jones the love of her life weeks before her death, daughter says. Continue reading here…

Tammy Wynette wearing a multicolored dress next to George Jones in a black suit holding a mic

Tammy Wynette made a surprising confession about her ex George Jones before her death. (Getty Images)

SUPERHERO FAIL - Stan Lee elder abuse case thrown out after 5-year court battle. Continue reading here…

PRINCE OF PASSION - Queen Rania of Jordan reveals the secret to Prince William’s success.  Continue reading here…

a side-by-side split image of Queen Rania of Jordan and the Prince and Princess of Wales

Queen Rania of Jordan opened up about what impresses her about Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Royal Hashemite Court/Getty Images)

‘THERE IS NO PROBLEM’ - 'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel explains why he's 'embracing AI.' Continue reading here…

‘IT’S BEEN TOUGH' - Katharine McPhee, David Foster break silence after shocking death of nanny. Continue reading here…

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster attend red carpet event

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are still grieving the loss of their family nanny more than one month after her death. (Jamie McCarthy)

WEDDING DRAMA - Susan Sarandon spills on first wedding, including pregnant mom's objections, brother's bridesmaid 'hookup.' Continue reading here…

SCAREDY PAT - ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak has a major scare during the game show. Continue reading here…

Pat Sajak in a black suit, white button down, and black tie looks off-camera while filming "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak got a big shock after one contestant lost on the game show. (Christopher Willard)

