Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, ‘deeply saddened’ by death of woman struck by royal escort vehicle

Helen Holland, 81, suffered 'multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries' leading up to her death

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, broke her silence after her royal police escort killed an elderly woman. 

Helen Holland, 81, was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal’s police escort at a west London intersection on May 10. She was reportedly visiting her sister in London.

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward and King Charles III’s sister-in-law, expressed her condolences after the devastating death.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,’’ Buckingham Palace said in a statement. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies after a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort crashed into an 81-year-old woman. (Getty Images)

"Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland’s family."

The head of the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit addressed the tragic incident.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

"The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,’’ Buckingham Palace said in a statement. (Getty Images)

"Police officers come to work to serve the public and keep people safe and this tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met," Chief Superintendent Richard Smith said in a statement to BBC. "Our thoughts are very much with the woman’s family and loved ones at this sad time."

"Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation – we continue to cooperate with and support that inquiry," he added.

As the Holland family continues to mourn Helen’s death, her son, Martin, said Wednesday his mother suffered "multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries," according to the BBC.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, seen mourning Queen Elizabeth.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, seen mourning Queen Elizabeth. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Martin noted that she fought "for her life for nearly two weeks… but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash, according to The Associated Press.

entire royal family on balcony

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, left, and other royal family members after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The shocking incident comes weeks after Sophie attended King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. 

The duchess and her husband Prince Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, were photographed during the historic day alongside members of the royal family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

