'Sonic the Hedgehog' film director promises ‘changes’ after massive backlash to trailer

The director of the forthcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie promised “changes” after the film’s trailer was met with withering criticism.

“The message is loud and clear,” Jeff Fowler tweeted Thursday. “You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.”

Fowler, a visual effects artist who’s making his directorial debut with the “Sonic” film, included the hashtag #gottafixfast.

The first trailer for the film based on the popular video game character dropped earlier this week, and it was greeted with widespread derision.

Social media users complained about the CGI look of the titular hero, with the character’s human-style teeth drawing the most flak. Video game blog Kotaku compiled some of the most entertaining reactions.

Fowler did not specify what changes are in store for the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 8.