Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofía Vergara and other stars redefining what 50 looks like

A number of Hollywood stars turned 50 in 2022.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofía Vergara, Jennifer Garner and more celebrities commemorated the milestone birthday.

Paltrow penned an essay for her lifestyle brand, Goop, in which she explained that "aging is actually a beautiful thing," while Vergara rang in the landmark occasion with a celebratory dinner with friends, family and her husband, Joe Manganiello.

Garner said she "basically had a wedding" for herself when she turned 50 in April.

Here’s a look at some A-list stars who celebrated their 50th birthday in 2022.

Cameron Diaz

Before Cameron Diaz turned 50 in August, she spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, about having a completely open mind when it comes to aging since becoming a mother.

"The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years. It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go. I want to live to be 110 since I’ve got a young child," Diaz told Goop in May. "I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s."

In December 2019, Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed a daughter, Raddix Madden, via surrogacy. Since welcoming her daughter, Diaz has been open about how challenging it is to be a mother, as well as how much she enjoys watching her daughter grow up.

"It’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help," Diaz told Jimmy Fallon on his talk show in 2020. "It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benji and I. We’re just so happy."

Diaz also referred to her life as a mother as her "sweet spot and happiest time in life." Taking on motherhood has made her appreciate single mothers and parents without help, calling them "superheroes" and saying she "knows that’s when true fatigue comes in, when you don’t have anyone to pass them off to."

Diaz also made a surprising announcement this year. She's returning to acting.

After proclaiming she was done with acting in 2014, Diaz is stepping out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s "Back In Action."

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 50th birthday by posing nude.

The Goop founder bared it all, covered in nothing but metallic gold powder as she celebrated her milestone birthday in September.

"All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow said on the set of the photo shoot, per Goop’s website.

"I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing," she added. "It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

Paltrow detailed to Goop that her glam team used products from her own line, which allowed celebrity makeup artist Lottie to turn her into a "golden goddess."

"I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions," she said. "As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up."

Paltrow took to Instagram in September to share an unfiltered black-and-white bikini photo of herself leaping into the air. She captioned the post, "Musings on a milestone."

Paltrow linked to a Goop blog post titled "On Approaching 50" in which she explained how she has come to "accept" her aging body.

In her personal essay, Paltrow shared that although she does her best to "strive for good health" and a long life, she accepts the changes her body experiences over time.

"On September 27, I’ll turn 50. As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of time passed," she wrote.

"There is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter.

"My body, a map of the evidence of all the days, is less timeless. A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines.

"I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."

She also shared that she plans to "slow down" in the next chapter of her life.

"I would like to retreat a little bit. I would like to make my circle smaller. I would like to cook dinner more. I would like to see misunderstandings become understandings. I would like to continue to open the deepest part of myself to my husband, even though it scares me," she wrote.

Paltrow wed her husband, director Brad Falchuk, in 2018.

She shares two children with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16.

Sofía Vergara

Colombian actress and model Sofía Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday in July.

To commemorate her big day, the "Modern Family" star hosted a dinner with her husband, Joe Manganiello, along with family and friends.

Vergara posted a series of pictures on Instagram, sharing intimate details about her birthday dinner.

"Thank u everyone for all the bday wishes!!!" she captioned an image of herself posing with her birthday cake.

The cake was in the shape of a Louis Vuitton purse that had money spilling out of the top. Candles that had the number "50" were lit as the actress smiled with family and friends for a picture.

Vergara's rise to fame began when she was approached on a beach in Colombia for a Pepsi commercial at 17. She starred on "Modern Family" from the show's start in 2009 until its end in 2020. That year, she was named the highest-paid actress in the world by Forbes.

Vergara and her husband had a whirlwind romance after first meeting in 2014.

After just six months of dating, Manganiello got down on one knee and proposed on Christmas Eve. The couple made their union official in November 2015. They had a lavish wedding at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner said she "basically had a wedding" for her 50th birthday in April.

In an interview with Town & Country, the actress shared that she threw herself a lavish celebration and was "shocked that [she was the one] doing it."

Her birthday, which fell on Easter Sunday, was originally supposed to be a gathering with her sisters and parents. An early birthday gift came in the form of a serenading Donny Osmond , who surprised the actress at her home.

What was intended to be a family gathering spiraled into a large party.

"I put everyone to work," she said.

Working alongside the charity Blessings in a Backpack, the mother of three asked her guests to fill 5,000 backpacks that provided enough food for a family of four.

The party was amplified by her guests dancing to "Rocky Top" by the Osborne Brothers.

Garner shares her three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The couple wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

In a July interview with Harper's Bazaar, Garner shared the piece of wisdom she wants to pass on to her daughters.

"My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," she told the outlet. "We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.

"My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she added. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37, and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra rang in her 50th with a bikini selfie on Instagram.

The "Baywatch" star celebrated her birthday in Palm Springs in April. "It’s almost that time again," Electra captioned the video in a coral bikini.

She uploaded another shot in a one-piece swimsuit, captioning her post, "Palm Springs," with a heart emoji.

The actress shared another snap from her birthday celebrations as she held a floral cake in the shape of a "C." She captioned this post, "As the sun starts to come down lets light up my edible floral masterpiece."

She also uploaded a video of her desert vacation, thanking her fans for their birthday wishes.

In 2020, she told the Daily Mail simplicity is a key aspect of her ageless beauty. Electra insisted that, other than skin care, her appearance is the result of plenty of water and avoiding 'damaging' substances like caffeine, alcohol and sugar.

"I’m big on staying hydrated," she said. "Water can hydrate your skin from the inside out, it’s such a simple thing that I think a lot of people forget.

"I also try to stay away from items that damage your skin like caffeine, soda and alcohol."

Selma Blair

Selma Blair celebrated her 50th birthday in June.

The "Hellboy" actress took to Instagram over the summer and penned a lengthy caption as she posed in a green bikini, celebrating her big day.

"50 years. And I woke sober and happy and groggy. And filled with love and messages," she began. "Dad even encouraged Arthur to make a real card after a few prank efforts from the lil Saint. We jumped in the pool and snapped a shot to commemorate. Naturally. And so I can write how much I appreciate you all.

"I wouldn’t be in this incredible time of my life, in a rainbow float, in the sun, amazed at how I have grown up. Grown wiser. Grown more at peace. Because of you. The love. The atta girl you all gave me to open up. And be freeeeeee. Of the bad parts. Perspective. Bless it. Happy birthday to all of us."

Blair uploaded three pictures to Instagram on her birthday. The first two saw the actress enjoying the summer day in the swimming pool and the last was a snapshot of her son laying out in the sun with her and his customized birthday card for his mom.

Blair and Jason Bleick welcomed their son, Arthur, in 2011.

Blair revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018. But that didn't stop her from joining the most recent season of "Dancing with the Stars." The actress was on the show for four weeks before she announced she had to exit the show due to health concerns related to her MS.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union celebrated her 50th birthday in Zanzibar, Africa, with former NBA-star husband Dwyane Wade and their daughter, Kaavia.

"I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self. I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me," she captioned a video from her birthday trip.

During the October trip, the Wade family toured other parts of Africa. Her husband got a tattoo on his wrist in honor of her in Cape Town, Africa. Union uploaded a video of the experience, with the caption "best bday gift yet."

Union and Wade tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter in 2018.

Leslie Mann

The "This is 40" actress Leslie Mann celebrated her 50th birthday in March.

Mann did not share a glimpse online into her milestone birthday celebrations. But, in 2020, the star took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her family dancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I turned 15 today," Mann captioned the video, which showed her and her family wearing T-shirts with her face on them.

Included in the funny video were her two daughters: Maude, 25 and Iris, 20.

Maude Apatow quickly rose to stardom of her own after starring in HBO Max’s hit television series "Euphoria."

In May, Mann shared with "Today" the one piece of advice her mother and grandmother passed down to her that she has made sure to pass down to her own kids.

"I watched [them] be really good about moisturizing, drinking lots of water and being healthy and taking care of themselves. So, I did the same and encouraged my kids to do the same," she said.