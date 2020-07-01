Sofia Vergara tears up on ‘America’s Got Talent’ as she recalls her brother’s 1998 murder

Sofia Vergara got emotional during Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” after a contestant revealed his sister died around the same time the judge’s brother was murdered.

The latest episode was filmed without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, making the show more intimate between the judges and the contestants.

Brandon Leake performed spoken word about his younger sister, Danielle Marie Gibson, who died in 1997 at only 8 months old.

"Tonight's poem is actually an ode to my sister,” Leake, 27, declared. “She's here with me now,”

In one line of the spoken word, Leake said, “If this pain and these memories are all that I got left of you, I won't never regret these scars from just trying to hold onto you.”

Vergara, 47, teared up as she told the contestant how “beautiful” his poem was.



“My brother passed away the same year that your sister passed away,” she told him. “I can feel your pain.”

The “Modern Family” actress continued: “I know what this is. I know what it is to have somebody taken from you without you knowing.”

Vergara’s older brother Rafael was murdered in 1998 during a kidnapping attempt in Colombia. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Judge Howie Mandel gave Leake the coveted golden buzzer for his spoken work performance.