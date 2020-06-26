Sofia Vergara shares sultry throwback picture with different hairstyle

Sofia Vergara posted another throwback picture on Instagram.

The “Modern Family” actress wore an animal print bra and high waisted animal print shorts.

Vergara, 47, has been rocking a light brown hair color for the past few decades, but in the throwback photo, she had black hair.

SOFIA VERGARA URGES FANS TO 'STAY HOME' WITH SMOLDERING BIKINI THROWBACK SNAP

“#tbt Los Angeles🌵🌝 #blackhair 🥳,” the Colombian actress captioned the photo.

Her “Modern Family” costar Jesse Tyler commented, “You aren’t going to give me photo credit?”

Model Irina Shayk complimented Vergara with a queen emoji and six heart emojis.

SOFIA VERGARA SHARES '90S THROWBACK BIKINI SNAP AND FANS THINK SHE LOOKS BETTER NOW

Fans also praised the “Hot Pursuit” star. Other fans also pointed out that Vergara had a strong resemblance to Italian actress Sophia Loren because of the black hair.

Vergara has been sharing a lot of throwback photos in the past few months. In May, she posted a picture from the 90’s when she lived in Miami. In the caption, she used the hashtag “#stayhomemiami” as a cautionary warning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello and shares a son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.