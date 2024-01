Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman stunned on the red carpet for the premiere of "Expats" in a backless black gown with major cutouts on either side of her torso. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit and was paired with diamond earrings and a diamond necklace.

While she is primarily a film actress, Kidman has been dipping her toe into television more and more over the years. "Expats" is an Amazon Prime original drama that follows a group of expatriots living in Hong Kong when their friendships are put to the test.

One of her most successful television projects is "Big Little Lies," which earned Kidman her first Emmy Award win. It was recently announced the fan-favorite show would be returning to Max for a third season.

"Well, Reese and I have been at work on it. We’re texting every day, and there’s a timeline, and we’re doing it," Kidman told Variety at the premiere. "No, we’re not saying anything more. I’m like, ‘We got to start keeping our mouths shut. We gotta button it.’"

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara glittered in gold when she arrived for the Miami premiere of "Griselda" in a custom gold strapless Laura Basci.

The actress plays Colombian drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix mini-series. She opened up to Billboard earlier this week about playing the character, saying "everything was challenging for me," mainly "because I was trying new things."

"I had never acted in Spanish or a drama or with prosthetics. The three hours of hair and makeup were exhausting. … It was a lot of different things. I had to wrap my body, so it didn’t look like me," she said. "We were far away from my house in LA. We were sleeping in tiny hotels. It was difficult. And the mood that Griselda was in was exhausting for me. She was killing, screaming, crying. It was a lot."

Demi Moore

"When the swan goes to the Black and White Ball," celebrity stylist Brad Goreski captioned his Instagram post featuring Demi Moore at the premiere of "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans." Her asymmetric black and white gown was designed to look like a swan, feathers and all.

Moore stars in the anthology series as Ann Woodward, a New York socialite who fell from grace after shooting her husband, claiming she mistakenly thought he was a burglar. After Truman Capote based a character on her in his novel, "Answered Prayers," the scandal became too much for Woodward, reportedly leading her to commit suicide with cyanide.

"I appreciate that it’s a period piece set in an intriguing world," Moore told Town & Country magazine in September 2023. "There’s also the question of loyalty and integrity. The wonderful thing Ryan does is he brings forward a deeper resonance wrapped in an entertaining package."

Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" in a plunging gown with a black top and a black and white striped skirt.

In her big return to television, Flockhart plays Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onasis and one of the best-known socialites of her time. Radziwill was one of the few to defend Truman Capote after he made mention of them in his book, "Answered Prayers."

The actress recently made waves when she participated in an "Ally McBeal" reunion as part of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this month. The segment was so well received, it left fans of the groundbreaking show wanting more.

"I think there are some people talking about a reboot, but I don't know much about it," Flockhart told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I would be game, sure. I'm always game."

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh looked runway-ready when she walked the red carpet at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a black sleeveless dress with gold embellishment.

She styled the look with gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace. Most recently, the actress starred in the Academy Award best picture-nominated movie "Oppenheimer," playing Jean Tatlock, the famous scientist's communist girlfriend.

Looking back on the movie, Pugh told Vanity Fair in August 2023 she wasn't sure what the film was about when director Christopher Nolan first approached her.

"Chris really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role" she explained, saying he told her he would understand if she didn't want to be involved.

"I remember he apologized by the size of the role. I was like, ‘Please don’t apologize,’" she said. "And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and, honestly, you just read it and decide if it’s like … I completely understand the sizing thing.’

"And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, ‘I don’t need to … I know I’m going to do it.’"