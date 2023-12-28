Nicole Kidman shares glimpse of farm life as she bottle-feeds baby goats

Nicole Kidman is in the giving spirit.

On Wednesday, the award-winning actress shared three photos of herself bottle-feeding baby goats. "Holiday chores," she captioned the post on her Instagram story.

The pictures appear to be taken at her farm in Australia. In the photos, Kidman is wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings, a black baseball cap and a pair of sneakers.

The "Big Little Lies" actress – who is from Australia – and her husband, country music crooner Keith Urban, split their time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Australia, People magazine reported.

The Bunya Hill property is in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales and is worth $6.5 million, according to Page Six. The lavish property is reportedly 111 acres.

According to the outlet, Kidman and Urban – who tied the knot in 2006 – purchased the ranch in 2008 and have made upgrades over the years.

A swimming pool, a gym and a full-sized tennis court have been added, Page Six reported.

Kidman has given her fans a glimpse into her Australian farm in the past. In 2015, Nicole gave Vogue a tour of her ranch, which homes Black Angus cows and alpacas.

"G’day, mate. Welcome to Australia," Kidman began Vogue's "73 Questions" interview.

When she was asked about the best part of living on a farm, Kidman replied, "The simplicity, the air, the peace." She noted that Urban's music pairs perfectly "for this countryside activity we have with cows grazing in the backyard."

Inside her home are reportedly 10 marble fireplaces, a staircase made from carved cedar and a veranda, which is a traditional aspect of Australian homes.