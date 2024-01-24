Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sofia Vergara credits Hollywood career to her looks: 'My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me'

The 51-year-old 'Modern Family' actress split from Joe Manganiello because they disagreed about having kids

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Sofia Vergara explains what she admires about her fellow 'America's Got Talent' judges Video

Sofia Vergara explains what she admires about her fellow 'America's Got Talent' judges

Sofia Vergara spoke to Fox News Digital about her fellow "America's Got Talent" judges, saying she loves that everyone takes the show seriously and understand that it's important to the contestants. 

Sofia Vergara is acutely aware that she is revered for her good looks. She will not deny it is how she garnered fame.

"It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad," she told Spanish newspaper El País of how her body has been a gateway to success. 

"On the contrary, I’m grateful for [my] life."

SOFIA VERGARA ADMITS 'MARRIAGE BROKE UP' OVER JOE MANGANIELLO WANTING KIDS: 'I DIDN'T WANT TO BE AN OLD MOM'

Sofia Vergara in a white swimisuit takes a selfie split Sofia Vergara in a black plunging dress takes a selfie

Sofia Vergara said it would be "absurd to deny" that her looks have advanced her career. (Sofia Vergara Instagram)

"My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old, when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old, and I’m still here." 

Vergara is adamant that her attitude is what will keep her in business. "I am not afraid of [taking a] risk, I work harder than anyone, I have the personality, I have always been aware of what was outside, and I have not been afraid. There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger breasts and a better body than me, but I’m still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay," she stated.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sofia Vergara in a black strapless dress smirks for the camera on the carpet

Sofia Vergara says she is still in Hollywood at 51 because she is a hard worker and determined. (Carlos Alvarez/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I don’t do brain surgery, it’s just entertainment, and the worst that can happen to me is that they can say I look ugly or that this jacka-- doesn’t know how to act. I can take it." 

While she might not be a surgeon in real life, there is always the opportunity to play one on the big screen, but Vergara says those roles are not offered to her. "I had a huge hit with ‘Modern Family.’ After the first episode, I became famous all over the world, but I’m a Latina who doesn’t look so Latina, and I don’t have the same opportunities as American actors. I’m not complaining, that would be ungrateful, I’ve done much more than I ever dreamed, but it’s harder for me to find roles. The way I look, I can’t play a scientist, or a judge. So, I decided to seek a life for myself," she explained.

Sofia Vergara in a silver plunging top and silver necklace on the AGT Carpet

Sofia Vergara is currently a judge on "America's Got Talent" with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A judge on "America's Got Talent" and the star of the new Netflix series "Griselda," where she plays Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, Vergara says she is being "realistic." 

"When I started on ‘Modern Family,’ 15 years ago, I still looked a lot more exaggerated than what you see now. I’m not saying there aren’t female scientists like that. But those roles are not for someone like me. When I heard about Griselda, I wanted to play her. Because she was Colombian, because she was a woman, because I experienced the drama of drug trafficking, because my brother Rafael was part of that business and they killed him in 1996. Because of all that, I knew I could do it. And I did do it when I got them to trust me to do it. I got them to give me the money because I had already been Gloria Pritchett," she said of her character on the show. "I was always Sofia Vergara."

Sofia Vergara with blonde hair at an event in Los Angeles with hands on her hips split Sofia Vergara in a black outfit at an event

A young and blonde Sofia Vergara in 1999 and 2000, respectively, at different events in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The model-turned-actress admitted, "When I was very young, since high school, the boys have all wanted to be with me. Not that it made me feel any better, but you realize that they treat you differently. From a very young age, I’ve known my strengths and I’ve played to them."

She added, "But if you only see my boobs, then that’s your problem."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending