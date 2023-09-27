Demi Moore discusses 'vengeance,' 'loss' and how words 'can ruin someone's life'

Demi Moore reflected on the consequences of betrayal and revenge while discussing her upcoming series, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans."

The Ryan Murphy-created FX show is based on the true story of famed author Truman Capote and his falling out with Manhattan's elite after he published "La Côte Basque, 1965," an excerpt from his novel, "Answered Prayers," which exposed the darkest and most scandalous secrets of his high-society friends.

The 60-year-old actress plays Ann Woodward, who was a member of Capote's "Swans," a group of top-tier New York socialites he befriended in the 1960s and '70s and ultimately betrayed. In an interview with Town & Country magazine, Moore explained why she believed the story would appeal to a modern audience.

"I personally don’t love the idea of vengeance, but I think that there’s much more to this: heartache, loss and valuing what you have," Moore, 60, told the outlet.

"I appreciate that it’s a period piece set in an intriguing world," she said. "There’s also the question of loyalty and integrity. The wonderful thing Ryan does is he brings forward a deeper resonance wrapped in an entertaining package."

"La Côte Basque, 1965" was a thinly-veiled work of fiction based on the "Swans" and the stories and salacious gossip they shared with Capote over the years. Published in the November 1975 issue of Esquire magazine, the article was intended to be the first installment of Truman's follow-up to his acclaimed 1965 novel "In Cold Blood."

The excerpt's publication sent shock waves through the upper echelons of Manhattan society. Truman, who had achieved his long-held desire to be a member of that exclusive set, became an outcast overnight.

Moore's character Ann was a former showgirl and radio personality-turned-socialite who fatally shot her husband, banking heir Billy Woodward, later claiming that she thought he was an intruder. Though Ann was exonerated in her husband's death, many suspected she had murdered her spouse intentionally.

"La Côte Basque, 1965" featured a character named "Ann Hopkins" and shared a thinly-disguised retelling of the real-life Ann's infamous story. Ann died by suicide in October 1975 amid rumors she had received an advance copy of Truman's article.

"I had a general awareness of Truman betraying these close friends who really were his entrée into this world that he so desperately wanted," Moore told the outlet. "But I didn’t know the details.

"I was more aware of and intrigued by the idea that he is the inspiration for Dill in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ I have a daughter named Scout. So, obviously that book has real importance to me."

The actress shares daughters Scout, 32, Rumer, 35, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 68.

Though Moore wasn't familiar with Truman's life story, she explained she decided to take on the project since she and the "American Horror Story" creator had wanted to work together for years.

"Ryan and I met years ago, way before he was doing what he’s doing," she said. "And off and on we’ve tried to do something together. This time the message he left was, ‘Tell her to get on the phone with me and don’t talk herself out of it.’ And so I thought, ‘When we get on the phone, whatever it is, I’ll do it.’"

During her interview with Town & Country, Moore shared her thoughts on what she believed would be the show's most powerful message.

"I think if there’s anything [to take from the series], it’s really knowing the power of our words. They can ruin someone’s life," she said.

"It’s no different from what our tabloids today exist on, with no regard for the human being and what words might do to them. Have we gotten to where the truth doesn’t matter?"

Truman never finished "Answered Prayers" and his social ostracization exacerbated his downward spiral into drug and alcohol abuse that ended with his death from liver failure in 1984.

"Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" is the second installment of Murphy's "Feud" anthology series after 2017's "Feud: Betty and Joan," which followed the rivalry between Hollywood icons Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

Based on Lawrence Leamer's book "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era," the show stars Tom Hollander as Capote along with Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Molly Ringwald, Ella Beaty and the late Treat Williams.