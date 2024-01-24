Expand / Collapse search
Harrison Ford supports wife Calista Flockhart ‘in so many ways’ amid 13-year marriage, actress says

Calista Flockhart shares if she’d join an ‘Ally McBeal’ reboot

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Harrison Ford walks the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Harrison Ford walks the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Harrison Ford strolled the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where he will receive the Career Achievement Award.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart continue to defy Hollywood expectations as the loving couple show unconditional support for one another. 

The "Ally McBeal" star recently shared that longtime husband Ford shows his support in "so many ways."

"He supports me a lot. It’s a mutual thing," Flockhart, 59, told People magazine during the "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" red carpet, Tuesday. 

HARRISON FORD CREDITS WIFE CALISTA FLOCKHART WITH SUPPORTING HIM THROUGH GROUNDBREAKING CAREER

Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart arrives for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere. (Getty Images)

Flockhart’s comments come after the "Indiana Jones" actor, 81, credited his wife of 13 years with supporting him through his groundbreaking career.

Last week, during his acceptance speech for the Career Achievement Award during the Critics Choice Awards, Ford became visibly choked up as he spoke about what she meant to him.

"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support," he told the audience. When the camera cut to Flockhart, she had tears in her eyes as well.

Calista Flockhart looking lovingly at Harrison Ford

Calista Flockhart swooned over longtime husband Harrison Ford after the "Indiana Jones" actor credited her for his groundbreaking career in Hollywood. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HARRISON FORD, CALISTA FLOCKHART DEFY HOLLYWOOD EXPECTATIONS, PACKING ON THE PDA OVER 20 YEARS LATER

"And I need a lot of support," he added with a smile.

Ford and Flockhart married in 2010, after eight years of dating.

They first met during the 2002 Golden Globes, where Ford was being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Flockhart was nominated for best actress in a comedy for her hit series, "Ally McBeal."

"Ally McBeal" would wrap up its final season that same year, and Flockhart began to step back from the spotlight.

Though she continued working on series like "Brothers & Sisters" and "Supergirl," she also focused on raising her son Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the HBO Golden Globes after party

Harrison Ford met Calista Flockhart at the 2002 Golden Globes and they married eight years later in June 2010. (FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, Flockhart reunited with her "Ally McBeal" castmates at the Emmys earlier this month. During their reunion, Flockhart revealed that a topic of conversation was a potential reboot or revival series of the popular show. 

Ally McBeal reboot

Calista Flockhart shares if she’d join an "Ally McBeal" reboot. (Getty Images)

"I think there are some people talking about a reboot, but I don't know much about it," Flockhart told "Entertainment Tonight."

Flockhart added that she would be interested in being involved in the rumored project. 

"Sure, I'm always game," Flockhart remarked.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.

