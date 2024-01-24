Harrison Ford supports wife Calista Flockhart ‘in so many ways’ amid 13-year marriage, actress says

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart continue to defy Hollywood expectations as the loving couple show unconditional support for one another.

The "Ally McBeal" star recently shared that longtime husband Ford shows his support in "so many ways."



"He supports me a lot. It’s a mutual thing," Flockhart, 59, told People magazine during the "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" red carpet, Tuesday.

HARRISON FORD CREDITS WIFE CALISTA FLOCKHART WITH SUPPORTING HIM THROUGH GROUNDBREAKING CAREER

Flockhart’s comments come after the "Indiana Jones" actor, 81, credited his wife of 13 years with supporting him through his groundbreaking career.

Last week, during his acceptance speech for the Career Achievement Award during the Critics Choice Awards, Ford became visibly choked up as he spoke about what she meant to him.



"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support," he told the audience. When the camera cut to Flockhart, she had tears in her eyes as well.

HARRISON FORD, CALISTA FLOCKHART DEFY HOLLYWOOD EXPECTATIONS, PACKING ON THE PDA OVER 20 YEARS LATER

"And I need a lot of support," he added with a smile.

Ford and Flockhart married in 2010, after eight years of dating.

They first met during the 2002 Golden Globes, where Ford was being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Flockhart was nominated for best actress in a comedy for her hit series, "Ally McBeal."



"Ally McBeal" would wrap up its final season that same year, and Flockhart began to step back from the spotlight.

Though she continued working on series like "Brothers & Sisters" and "Supergirl," she also focused on raising her son Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, Flockhart reunited with her "Ally McBeal" castmates at the Emmys earlier this month. During their reunion, Flockhart revealed that a topic of conversation was a potential reboot or revival series of the popular show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I think there are some people talking about a reboot, but I don't know much about it," Flockhart told "Entertainment Tonight."



Flockhart added that she would be interested in being involved in the rumored project.

"Sure, I'm always game," Flockhart remarked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.