Sofia Vergara met with 'AGT' execs to fill Gabrielle Union's seat: report

"America's Got Talent" execs are eyeing Sofia Vergara to possibly replace Gabrielle Union after the former judge's sudden departure, according to a new report.

The "Modern Family" star, 47, allegedly met with "AGT" bosses on Wednesday for a total of two hours, TMZ reported.

Sources told the outlet that NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy was present for the meeting, in addition to executives from Fremantle, the production company for the show.

While a top priority for the meeting was to consider Vergara for "AGT," TMZ sources claimed the network is also contemplating other opportunities for the Colombian-American actress including "dramas and a possible Spanish language project."

The alleged meeting comes just three weeks after Union, 47, was controversially canned from the show. The actress reportedly left "AGT" along with fellow judge Julianne Hough as a result of a "toxic" workplace culture, Variety first reported. Hough, 31, has since denied the report as the reason for her exit.

Union's exit snowballed into a social media firestorm, with her famous friends, including Eva Longoria and Ellen Pompeo, rallying behind her.

Variety's report alleged that Union was subject to various racial criticisms, including her many hairstyle changes, which were perceived as “too black” for the core demographic of "AGT" — a critique Union reportedly received over half a dozen times.

Union was also reportedly not a fan of a racially insensitive joke made by Jay Leno on set.

During the filming of an interstitial segment, Leno joked about a painting that featured Simon Cowell surrounded by dogs. Leno joked that the dogs looked like something one could find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant” — much to the chagrin of “the very few Asian staffers” on the show. The comment was later edited out of the Aug. 6 episode.

Union allegedly urged producers to report the incident to NBC’s human resources department — to no avail.

On Dec. 4, Union announced on Twitter that she had a "lengthy 5-hour" meeting with AGT higher-ups, which she found "productive."

Reps for Union and "America's Got Talent" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

