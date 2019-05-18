Maher guest Fran Lebowitz's Trump comments light up social media with reactions

Social media lit up Friday night after liberal author Fran Lebowitz suggested that President Trump should be turned over to the Saudis.

"The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter, you know. Maybe they can do the same for him," Lebowitz said during an appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Lebowitz was referencing the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi who U.S. intelligence determined was killed by the Saudi government.

TRUMP 'DESERVES' KHASHOGGI TREATMENT, MAHER GUEST FRAN LEBOWITZ SAYS BEFORE BACKPEDALING

The author made the comments after Maher had asked her about the possibility of President Trump being impeached.

On Twitter, one person wrote: "What kind of person says this? Plus she said it on NATIONAL TV?"

"Truly disgusting that she would say this," actress Kristy Swanson wrote.

"Should be arrested...Fran Lebowitz!" another person tweeted.

Another user suggested the Secret Service should get involved.

One user suggested that Lebowitz's comments may have consequences in the next election, writing, "Fran Lebowitz and Bill Maher did more tonight to help re-elect Trump in 2020 than they'll ever know."

Not everyone was upset about her comments, however. "Don't worry about it, #FranLebowitz....not all of us are overly sensitive and unable to distinguish when someone is being serious or not," one Twitter user wrote.

"Don't walk it back, Fran," another comment said.

Lebowitz later said that her comments were "misinterpreted." "I saw your face when I said it," she told Maher. "I didn't even realize that I said it. I had twelve cups of coffee. I regret saying it."