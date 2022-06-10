Soap star Jack Wagner seen for first time after son's death as loved ones pay tribute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jack Wagner was spotted for the first time since his son's death.

Jack was wearing a gray Nike athletic shirt and jeans in the photos.

Harrison was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was 27.

Harrison was pronounced dead on scene at 5:14 a.m. in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley suburb of North Hollywood. The cause of death is currently under investigation and listed as "deferred."

‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ SOAP STAR JACK WAGNER'S SON HARRISON, 27, FOUND DEAD IN LOS ANGELES PARKING LOT

The coroner's office told Fox News Digital: "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Since Harrison's death, his brother and ex-girlfriend have paid tribute via social media. Peter Wagner shared a carousel of photos and captioned the post, "Always with you."

Sophia Bui, his on-and-off girlfriend of seven years, also shared a photo of herself and Harrison on social media writing, "Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health. Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was never alone in this world with you. You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be yr babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life."

Harrison struggled with drug addiction in the past, but it's unclear if substance abuse played a part in his death. Jack had previously spoken out after his son went missing in 2016.

"I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start," Jack tweeted at the time.

"I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5days."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison was the son of Jack and ex-wife Kristina Wagner. The two met while filming "General Hospital." Jack and Kristina wed in 1993 but divorced in 2006.

Following his relationship with Kristina, Jack was in a long-term relationship with "Melrose Place" co-star Heather Locklear.

The actor is known for appearing in soap operas including "General Hospital," "Melrose Place," "Santa Barbara" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.