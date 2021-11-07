'SNL' Weekend Update makes fun of infrastructure bill, last week's elections

"Saturday Night Live" took political aim at last week’s elections and the infrastructure bill on this weekend’s show.

"Our top story tonight – like it’s been for as long as I can remember – infrastructure," Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost opened the fake news segment.

By passing the bill, House Democrats agreed Friday to spend $1.2 trillion, "which should be enough to clean as many as two of LaGuardia’s toilets," Jost joked, referring to a New York City airport that's not known for upkeep.

Jost said the bill also would expand internet access across the country.

"Which is great news because when has internet ever been bad for America?" he joked, showing an image of last January’s U.S. Capitol riot.

Turning to last Tuesday's Election Night, co-anchor Micheal Che noted that Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's gubernatorial race.

"But on the bright side, losers from Virginia usually get a statue," he added, pointing to a photo of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Che then said Youngkin’s win was found to have been aided by White women without a college degree, "which just so happens to be the same group I target on Tinder."

Next, taking a jab at the Garden State, Che mentioned that Democratic state Senate President Stephen Sweeney lost last week to Republican truck driver Ed Durr.

"Coincidentally, ‘durr’ is also the New Jersey state motto," Che claimed.

Earlier in the show, new cast member James Austin Johnson, who debuted his President Biden impression on the show weeks ago, unveiled a spot-on one of former President Trump in the cold open.

"I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and mostly myself on a tremendous victory in Virginia," Johnson, as Trump, told Youngkin (played by cast member Alex Moffatt). "It’s great to be frankly winning again. How we love to win – And you know what? You’re going to see a lot more winning where that came from. Let me tell you, you’re going to see it a lot."

Actor Kieran Culkin guest-hosted the show and Ed Sheeran performed as the musical guest despite worries he might miss the gig after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Sheeran said he had finished his quarantine and was given the go-ahead to be in public again. On Tuesday, he told his Instagram followers "'SNL' is still on."