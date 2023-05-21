'SNL' star Kenan Thompson surprises Newport, RI police with coffee and donuts: 'Wicked nice'

Coffee, donuts, and a side of celebrity.

The Newport, Rhode Island, Police Department was treated to a surprise visit by the longest reigning cast member of "Saturday Night Live," Kenan Thompson, Saturday morning.

Accompanied by Newport's Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, Thompson popped in for a quick visit with the force while in town filming the recently announced sequel to his infamous "Good Burger" film.

"This morning at shift change the late watch and day watch Officers were surprised by a couple visitors," the NPD shared to their social media.

Thompson and the mayor posed for a group photo with over a dozen men and women.

Community Officer Frank Pirri told Fox News Digital he arrived at the station just minutes after the photo exchange, much to his dismay.

"The entire night shift and day shift – during shift change – were standing out in the parking lot, which I thought was a little bit odd," Pirri said of the scene at work.

"I'm like, ‘Hey guys, what’s going on?' They're like ‘Oh, you know of all days to show up at 7:05… you just missed Kenan Thompson.’ And I'm like, ‘Get out of here, really?’"

"I was a little bummed out," Pirri explained of missing Thompson, whom he said he watched on television growing up.

"Who hasn't seen the first ‘Good Burger,’ movie?" Pirri asked of the 1997 flick starring Kel Mitchell and Thompson.

Pirri's dismay dissipated shortly thereafter, as he found Thompson in the front lot of the station and scored an introduction by his captain.

Pirri said Thompson shook his hand before catching him off guard with a question.

"'Hey you wanna take a picture?'" he recalled Thompson saying. "I didn't even have to ask him.… I almost wasn't gonna ask because I didn't wanna bother the guy, but he asked me, and I was like ‘Absolutely!’"

Describing Thompson as "wicked nice," Pirri added "what seemed to be a bummer that I missed him… ended up being a good thing because I got a solo picture by myself.

"I definitely used that to rub it in the other guys' faces, ‘cause you know they’re obviously rubbing it in my face when I showed up late," he joked.

"He's not the first to stop by, I'm sure he won't be the last," Pirri said of celebrities in the popular, picturesque town.

"They've all been super nice – everyone's always been willing to take pictures…. They all seem to be big supporters of us."