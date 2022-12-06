Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell explains why he became a youth pastor: ‘I’ve always known God’

Kel Mitchell found fame as a teen star, but he recently had a very different kind of calling.

The actor, who was a staple on Nickelodeon during the ‘90s for shows like "All That" and "Kenan & Kel," became a licensed pastor in 2019. The 44-year-old is associated with the Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, California, where he speaks to youth about the importance of relying on faith during tough times. He previously was involved with the Helps Ministry for more than 10 years. According to the Spirit Food Christian Center, the Emmy-nominated star shares his teachings every week across the country.

"I’ve always known God," Mitchell explained to Fox News Digital. "Grew up in a church, but there’s a difference between knowing God and having a relationship with God. And I just got to a point in my life where I wanted to make sure that He was in everything that I do. Because when I was trying to figure out everything on my own, I got into a lot of frustration and situations. And the thing about it is that a lot of depression comes from internalizing frustration, and you need to get it out. And you need to know that you’re loved by God and you were born for a purpose. When I figured that out, I wanted others to know that as well because He was always there for me in the ups and downs of my life."

The Chicago native got his lucky break in Hollywood with "All That," Nickelodeon’s longest-running live-action series. It aired 171 episodes from 1994 until 2005. The franchise launched several successful spin-offs, including "Kenan & Kel," "The Amanda Show" and "The Nick Cannon Show," as well as the film "Good Burger," in which Mitchell starred.

But while Mitchell was making audiences across the country laugh, he was privately facing personal struggles. Mitchell previously described how he was faced with depression and suicidal thoughts. He credited his devotion to God for giving him hope on days when he felt hopeless.

"He gives me this joy that I have every morning when I spend time with Him," said Mitchell. "When I got the call to be a youth pastor, God spoke to me so clearly in my time of prayer. And I said, ‘Yo, I’m going to do it. I’m going to do it.’ He’s been there for me. And I want others to feel this joy and to feel this peace. We want people to live. We want people to enjoy life. And I’m all about that."

Today, Mitchell said he’s found peace. He shares two children with his wife, rapper Asia Lee. Mitchell has two other children from his previous marriage to actress Tyisha Hampton. That union lasted from 1999 to 2005.

In 2021, Mitchell wrote a book of daily devotionals titled, "Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith." It’s described as a "90-day challenge to receive God’s blessings and become a blessing to others."

He’s hoping his words of advice will give comfort to those feeling the blues during the holidays.

"Your words have power," he explained. "So, really speak those things that you want to see, those things that you want to manifest, that God is giving you in your heart. Don’t speak negatively about yourself. There’s a lot of negative self-talk out there. There are a lot of negative things that are on social media. You have to get up in the morning and get into a mode…You have to prepare for your day."

"I get up very early, spend some time with God and give that anxiety, that stress to Him," he said. "Then that way, I can prepare for my day because He knows what’s up ahead. He only wants the best for us and for us to be happy. And I want everyone to know that they’re beautifully and wonderfully made. You have to say, ‘Today is the day that the Lord has made, and I will keep my joy. I will keep my peace no matter what.’ Prepare for your day."

Mitchell is starring in a new VH1 holiday film airing on Wednesday titled, "All I Didn’t Want for Christmas." The comedy centers around Emily Harris (Gabourey Sidibe) who wrote a letter to Santa in hopes of uplifting her spirits. But fortunately and unfortunately, her wine-soaked wishes start coming true. Harris, who doesn’t remember most of what she wrote in that letter, is now faced with the consequences.

Mitchell said he instantly said yes to the film after he learned that he would be playing a mischievous elf.

"That’s super awesome for me to be in a Christmas movie," he said. "I love holiday movies. … And it was just so much fun. I got to wear candy cane socks and all this stuff. It’s a fun journey, a feel-good movie. But it’s not your average Christmas movie. And that’s what’s so cool about it."

Most recently, Mitchell reunited with Kenan Thompson for "Saturday Night Live" in a sketch that featured Keke Palmer. It sparked hope among fans of "Kenan & Kel" that the sitcom would get the reboot treatment. Mitchell was coy about the subject.

"You know what? See, now we started something," he said. "That’s what everybody’s doing. They want a ‘Kenan & Kel’ reboot. Keenan and I love our fans. We were just talking about this. So, you never know."

Mitchell said he’s aware that many former child stars don’t always have the greatest outcomes. He’s hopeful that his journey will inspire others to turn their lives around.

"The thing is that having a good sense of self takes time," he explained. "It took me time to figure that out as well. It’s a lot coming at you at a very young age. You’re thrust into this world where you’re playing all of these different characters, and you have to navigate whether people like you because of that character or who you are. And you’re also adulting in front of the screen. You’re subject to public opinion."

"When we brought ‘All That’ back in 2019, I told the kids when I first got to meet the cast together, ‘You were all made beautiful. This is not the thing that’s making you beautiful or successful. You were made beautiful when you were in the womb. This is just one part of your journey. This is a job, not your life. You’re not your character.’ And I think that’s very important. … It’s something I wish was told to me at that time. … I flew my mom and dad to speak to their parents as well because I felt that was very important, too. The whole family should be joined together in this journey."

"All I Didn’t Want For Christmas" premieres Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. on VH1.