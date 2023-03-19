Expand / Collapse search
'Good Burger' sequel announced by Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will revive their "Good Burger" characters

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell confirmed on Friday that they will star in a sequel to the beloved 90's movie "Good Burger."

Thompson and Mitchell appeared on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to discuss the news. The film will begin production in May.

"It's such a blessing, man," Thompson said to Fallon. "It's unbelievable."

The 1997 movie "Good Burger", which was based off of a comedy sketch from Nickelodeon's "All That," starred Thompson and Mitchell as Dexter and Ed.

Actor Kenan Thompson and actor Kel Mitchell during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 17, 2023

"Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again," the sequel's official logline says.

The movie is set to premiere on the streaming service Paramount+ later this year.

"I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!" Thompson said in a statement. "Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! 

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell smiling in a scene from the film 'Good Burger', 1997. (Paramount/Getty Images)

"Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them," the statement added.

Mitchell's statement shared Thompson's enthusiasm, calling it a "blessing" to revive the beloved characters.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson publicity portrait for the film 'Good Burger', 1997. (Paramount/Getty Images)

"Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids," Mitchell said.

