'SNL' sketch mocks Jussie Smollett scandal after charges dropped

Though Cook County, Ill., prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct charges against Jussie Smollett, that didn’t stop “Saturday Night Live” from poking fun at the “Empire” actor in this weekend's show.

Chris Redd reprised his role as Smollett, who in the sketch is two hours late for a meeting with his manager, played by "SNL" guest host Sandra Oh.

Ego Nwodim, Kate McKinnon and Mikey Day play Fox executives and Kenan Thompson plays "Empire" co-creator and executive producer Lee Daniels.

The sketch starts with the executives fuming about Smollett's tardiness and Oh jumping to his defense.

“Jussie Smollett was a victim,” Oh tells to the dubious executives.

Redd as Smollett then bursts in the office sporting a “Make America Great Again” cap and a bruise on his face, claiming he’s just been attacked again.

"I'm so sorry I'm late. You are not gonna believe what just happened to me. I got attacked, again!," he said.

As evidence, he digs in a bag full of “clues,” which include a box of Crest Whitestrips, three red “K” letters that spell out KKK, receipts – to which he mumbles “I need that” – car keys and a “gay” purple Teletubby.

Asked why he was carrying the bag, Smollett says: "I don't know. I think it's a bag of clues? Look guys, the killer left me a bag of clues!"

"What killer? You're still alive!" one producer asked.

The Fox executives offer to call the police, to which Smollett responds: “They said I can never call again.”

They then promptly fire him.

“Jussie, you know we’ve got to fire you, right?,” Thompson’s Daniels says.

“I made this show. I am the gay Lee Daniels!," Redd's Smollett responds as the sketch ends.

Smollett was written out of the final two episodes of "Empire's" current season. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office dropped charges against Smollett for allegedly filing a false police report claiming he was attacked in a violent hate crime.