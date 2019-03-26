Fox 'gratified' by Jussie Smollett case dismissal, remains quiet on his future on 'Empire'

Following the shocking news that former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s numerous charges have been dropped, the minds behind the series are speaking out about what this means for the show and his future on it.

As previously reported, the embattled star’s role was cut from the final two episodes of Season 5. However, his future on the series beyond that remains a question now that Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said it will not prosecute the 16 disorderly conduct charges stemming from the alleged incident, for which his record is expected to be expunged.

"Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and we are gratified on his behalf that all charges against him have been dismissed,” a statement from 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment provided to Fox News reads.

Speaking outside the courthouse just after learning the charges would be dropped, Smollett gave one of his first public statements on the matter where he continued to maintain his innocence.

"I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’m accused of. This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly one of the worst of my entire life," he said. "But I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives or the movement through a fire like this, I just wouldn’t."

Smollett claimed in January that two masked men attacked him, put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him, beat him, made several racist and homophobic comments as well as yelled “This is MAGA country” before fleeing the scene.

However, the Chicago Police Department alleged that Smollett paid the two men, Abel and Ola Osundairo, by check for a "phony attack" in order to take "advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career."

The brothers were allegedly caught on surveillance footage purchasing the rope used in the staged "attack" on Smollett. The “Empire” actor was arrested and released on $100,000 bond. He later pleaded “not guilty” to all counts.

"The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us. Jussie has been an important member of our EMPIRE family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out," co-creators Lee Daniels and Brett Mahoney and executive producers Danny Strong, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer told Fox News in a statement at the time.

"We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season," the statement continued.

It's unclear at this time what Smollett's role on the show will be now that he's out of legal hot water.