'SNL' cold open has fake Republicans tackling 'What if?' questions about Trump

This week's “Saturday Night Live” cold open posed a question to top Republicans during a parody of NBC's “Meet the Press”: “What would it take for President Trump to lose your support?"

The spoof featured Kyle Mooney as host Chuck Todd, along with Beck Bennett as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Cecily Strong as Sen. Susan Collins of Maine; and Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Mooney as Todd first questions the GOP panel for their thoughts on Trump’s escalating trade war with China. Bennett as McConnell bypasses the question and utters: "There’s a simple answer to that, 'There was no collusion.'"

An exasperated Todd then moves on and asks: "What would it take for President Trump to lose your support?" He then suggests scenarios such as Robert Mueller testifying before Congress that Trump obstructed justice, colluded with Russia or that the president is not as religious as he claims to be.

“Well, we need a leader who’s doing what he’s got to do to win,” Bennett’s McConnell says of obstruction and collusion, as McKinnon’s Graham agrees.

"The best way to uphold the law is to be above it,” the Graham character says.

"I’d have to write a strongly worded email and send it directly to my draft folder," the Collins character adds.

Todd's suggested scenarios get weirder, such as Trump divorcing first lady Melania Trump or leaving his wife for Stormy Daniels, Kathy Griffin or Democratic firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and promising to enact the Green New Deal.

"I would show up to the wedding, but not before I mumbled a strong rebuke quietly into my Lean Cuisine," Collins says. But McConnell says he would still back the president.

"If Trump open-hand slaps you in the face, what would you say then?" Todd asks.

"Harder, Daddy," Graham replies.

When asked, "What if Trump became a Muslim?," McConnell says it would make him want to stress-eat. He then bites into a piece of lettuce.

In the end, the fake Republicans double down on their support for Trump.

"Ride or die," McConnell says.