Donald Trump slams 'SNL' after rerun episode, floats the idea of an FCC investigation into the show

Donald Trump is taking his dislike for “Saturday Night Live” and its coverage of his administration to new heights with a fiery tweet that followed a rerun of the NBC sketch show over the weekend.

On Sunday, the president made his distaste for the political satire of “SNL” public once again by tweeting a scathing rebuke of its “one sided media coverage.” In addition to lambasting the comedy series, he touched on what he perceives as unfairness in terms of its coverage of politics while also floating the idea that the comedy is colluding with Democrats to make him look bad and is eligible for an investigation by the FCC.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows,” he tweeted Sunday.

Trump continued in a follow-up tweet: “Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA.”

The episode that Trump was seemingly reacting to was a rerun of a Christmas-themed episode from Dec. 15 which featured a sketch in which Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as the show’s go-to Trump impersonator, sees a world in which Republicans lost the 2016 election in the style of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

This isn’t the first time that the president has discussed the idea of taking action against “Saturday Night Live.” He previously took a shot at the "It's a Wonderful Life" sketch in December.

"A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?" he wrote at the time.

In February, he also called out “SNL” and hinted that its practices should be “looked into.”

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

While it may seem that Trump is suggesting the FCC take action, he hasn’t made any kind of formal move for the show to be investigated. This is likely due to the fact that the show’s banner of comedy and satire largely makes it immune to the kind of investigation the president seems to be suggesting, as Entertainment Weekly reports. In his latest tweet, Trump is possibly referencing the equal time rule, which forces U.S. broadcast TV stations to give equal air-time to opposing political candidates. However, it's unclear if "SNL" could reasonably be subject to that rule.

Neither represetntatives for the FCC nor "Saturday Night Live" immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.