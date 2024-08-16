'SNL' alum Victoria Jackson battles inoperable cancer that could eventually ‘suffocate’ her ‘to death’

"Saturday Night Live" alum Victoria Jackson is currently battling cancer and says she may only have three years to live.

Jackson, 65, was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, but as she revealed in a new video titled "Is the Cancer Back?," her illness has returned and is inoperable.

The comedian detailed her diagnosis on YouTube and noted that doctors "cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe and eventually would suffocate me to death."

She continued to explain that doctors prescribed her a "magic pill," which would help "shrink" the "marble… hopefully."

After Jackson did her own personal research on the prescribed pill, she discovered that patients who take the medicine have "32.6 months to live."

Jackson additionally shared her video on Instagram and her caption read, "Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live…"

During her cancer journey, Jackson leaned into her faith and religious beliefs.

She said, "The Bible says we have ‘three score and 10’ — that would be 70 years for a normal life."

"I think I’d like to ask God if I could die in my sleep." — Victoria Jackson

She recalled having the "weirdest thing" happen to her one night and claimed she "heard God say, ‘Ready to come home?’"

"…I thought, ‘Is that my imagination or is that God?’. But the Bible says, ‘My sheep hear my voice, and I know them and they follow me.’ And he didn’t say it like, ‘You’re coming home now!’ He just kind of said it like we were hanging out…" Jackson confessed.

Although the "Marriage Retreat" actress is struggling with her health, she appeared to be in good spirits as she pointed out, "I’ve had a fantastic life."

As Jackson candidly opened up about death, she revealed there were a few personal life events she is looking forward to. Her grandson is due to be born in October, and she would like to see her daughter Aubrey have a baby.

"You know we’re all dying, but when you kind of see in print you have 32.6 months, it makes you think…" Jackson concluded in her nearly 8-minute video. "But I wouldn’t change anything."

"I think I’d like to ask God if I could die in my sleep though."

The comedian was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 1986 to 1992. Jackson frequently appeared on "Weekend Update" segments and was known for her impersonations of Roseanne Barr, Sally Struthers and Zsa Zsa Gabor.