Comedian Bowen Yang says 'SNL' host made 'multiple cast members cry'

"Saturday Night Live" is known for evoking tears of joy out of cast, crew and audience members watching a live taping at Studio 8H.

Longtime cast member Bowen Yang recalled a drastically different tone during one table read at the famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown Manhattan.

Days before the live sketch comedy series airs, the cast develops ideas for the episode together, and Yang remembered one unnamed male guest host making a "terrible" impression during practice.

"This man who… this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table-read, because he hated the ideas," Yang told Andy Cohen during a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live" when asked about the worst behavior he's witnessed.

The "Fire Island" star said the experience was "terrible."

Bowen, who co-hosts the wildly popular podcast "Las Culturistas" with comedian and best friend Matt Rogers, didn't divulge the culprit who made his co-stars cry.

Yang joined the long-running series in 2018 and has since become a mainstay on the NBC show.

He doesn't shy from giving it his all in front of the camera, and when asked about his biggest bomb on screen, recalled one sketch planned last season with host Ayo Edebiri.

"We wrote a live sketch where it took place in an elevator, and she and I were, like, telling everyone that we should all make out or something because the elevator got stuck," Yang said.

"Then, for some reason, it got turned into a pre-tape under our noses, and we had to adapt to that … It just didn’t go as well as I had hoped."

Yang added, "And you just deal with it. Comedy’s subjective, you never know how it’s gonna play in front of a specific audience. But it’s fine, you let it roll off your back."