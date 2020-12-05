Singer Jeremih released from hospital following life-threatening coronavirus battle

Jeremih is on the road to recovery after an intense battle with coronavirus landed him in a Chicago hospital.

The R&B singer told TMZ after he was released Friday, "First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful."

The 33-year-old added, "I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support."

Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, concluded by also thanking his fans for their prayers. "I'm getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons," he said.

Back in November, the entertainer was in the intensive care unit and briefly put on a ventilator.

The musician's agent confirmed that he was in critical condition but no longer on a ventilator. Since then, Jeremih's family has told "Entertainment Tonight" that he is no longer in the ICU, but he’s still in recovery.

“Thank you all for your prayers and wishes," the family told the outlet in a statement.

In a statement provided to the outlet, his rep noted that Jeremih’s family wanted to encourage his fans to take the virus seriously, noting that there’s no telling how severely it will impact any individual.

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement said. "Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."

