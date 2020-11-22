Jeremih out of ICU after coronavirus 'viciously attacked his body': report

Singer Jeremih has been taken out of the ICU after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending time on a ventilator in critical condition.

Last week, the agent of the 33-year-old musician confirmed that he was in critical condition but no longer on a ventilator. Since then, Jeremih's family has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he is no longer in the ICU, but he’s still in recovery at the hospital.

“Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room," the family told the outlet in a statement. "The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes."

HARVEY WEINSTEIN DOES NOT HAVE CORONAVIRUS, IS STILL BEING 'VERY CLOSELY MONITORED' BY MEDICAL STAFF IN PRISON

Representatives for Jeremih did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In a statement provided to the outlet on Wednesday, his rep noted that Jeremih’s family wanted to encourage his fans to take the virus seriously, noting that there’s no telling how severely it will impact any one person.

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement said, in part. "Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."

R&B SINGER JEREMIH CHARGED AFTER AIRPORT INCIDENT

Born Jeremy Phillip Felton, the musician has reportedly been receiving treatment privately in Chicago, though his battle with the virus had been mentioned multiple times on social media by fellow rapper 50 Cent in the last several days.

"Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this [COVID-19] s--t is real," 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson, wrote last Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeremih and 50 collaborated on "Down On Me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Several other stars from the hip-hop community also wished their colleague well on social media.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.