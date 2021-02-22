Singer DaBaby clarifies JoJo Siwa diss in new song after leaving fans confused

DaBaby set the record straight about his alleged diss towards JoJo Siwa.

The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, released a new song, "Beatbox Freestyle," on Friday in which he allegedly slammed the teen singer/dancer/Internet personality.

The Grammy-nominee seemingly called the 17-year-old a b---h after which fans came to her defense on social media as the lyric left many people confused.

One person tweeted over the weekend, "Dababy probably mad because his kids said jojo siwa make better music than him."

"YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME S—T??? WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT?" wrote The Kid Mero.

"Someone wanna explain why Dababy starting beef with Jojo Siwa??" asked a dan.

Another joked, "Somebody said Dababy’s beef with JoJo Siwa is she’s taller than him stopppp rn."

DaBaby, 29, quickly clarified what the lyrics meant. "I love Twitter bruh," he tweeted on Sunday.

"My 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you," he added. "Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads."

"All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!" DaBaby added.

Siwa has yet to address the "word play."

The star recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. The former "Dance Moms" performer got candid with her fans during an Instagram Live video in January where she confirmed the news that she’d been hinting at for a few days prior.

"Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome," Siwa told her followers. "You guys probably haven't seen me this happy since I was on tour."

She explained that she does not identify as being straight, but stopped short of putting any more labels on herself. Siwa noted to her followers that she’s not fully sure where she stands with labels at this time and didn't want to apply any while she still figuring things out.

"I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK. It's awesome and the world is there for you," Siwa added.

