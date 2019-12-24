Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arrest
Published

Rapper DaBaby detained in Charlotte for weed possession, resisting an officer

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was detained in North Carolina hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his concert.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night, news outlets reported.

'E.T.' STAR HENRY THOMAS TRIED TO FAKE URINE SAMPLE AFTER DUI ARREST: POLICE

Kirk told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage at Bojangles Arena. Video obtained by WCNC-TV reportedly shows the rapper being detained in the parking lot. He says officers target him every time he comes to Charlotte.

DaBaby performs "Sugar" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

DaBaby performs "Sugar" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

“They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars,” Kirk said.

Police have not yet issued a response to Kirk's claims that he's been targeted by the department, according to WCNC-TV.

'EMPIRE' ACTRESS AMANDA DETMER ARRESTED FOR DUI: REPORT

Before the concert, Kirk gave 200 toys to underprivileged children in Charlotte, news outlets reported.