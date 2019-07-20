'Tomb Raider' actor Simon Yam stabbed in China

Veteran actor and producer Simon Yam from Hong Kong was stabbed in the stomach on Saturday.

The 64-year-old was attending an event in southern China and police said his injuries were not life-threatening. The motive for the attack is still unclear.

Yam actor underwent a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan city, according to his manager Lester Mo.

"He was stabbed in the tummy area and also got a cut on his right hand," Mo revealed.

He was still being treated for injuries to the four fingers of his right hand.

A suspect was detained following the attack in the Zhongshan Huoju Development Zone in Guangdong province, police said.

Yam, who is also known by his Chinese name Yam Tat-wah, has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series.

He played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 Hollywood movie "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life."

Yam is marred to model Sophia Kao and they have one daughter together, Ella.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.