SI Swimsuit model Kate Bock reveals how she stays in shape all year: ‘It’s hard to have an excuse'

For Kate Bock, there’s never a bad time to slip into a bikini.

The Canadian model made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2013. Fast forward to 2020, when the 33-year-old teamed up with Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo to appear on the coveted cover. As a sought-after supermodel, the call to fly to any dazzling destination can happen at any moment, which is why she’s always game to strike a pose in a two-piece.

But these days, Bock is keeping busy in other ways. She was recently named chief brand officer for hard sparkling water brand Pompette. She also teamed up with bond-eye Australia to launch a capsule collection for those looking to revamp their closets with new, figure-flattering swimwear. And wedding bells will be heard soon as Bock said "yes" in January to NBA star Kevin Love.

Bock spoke to Fox News about being part of the SI Swimsuit family, creating fun cocktails at home, how she stays in shape all year long, as well as the must-have foods that are always in her fridge.

Fox News: Looking back, what made you want to join Sports Illustrated?

Kate Bock: I just remember looking at the magazines when I was a younger girl in Canada. I always thought the women were so beautiful and the locations felt so exotic, like it was all a dream. I’ve been with this brand for nearly a decade, which feels insane. But they have supported me through all these years. We’re together all year with events, meetings and calls. They’re really present in my life. They’ve helped me grow as a person, and they inspired me to develop as an entrepreneur, which I’m loving.

Fox News: How does it feel to know you’re preparing for your next shoot?

Bock: It’s crazy. People always ask me, "How do you prepare for a shoot?" In my industry, you always have to be prepared. I could get a call to fly tonight to Mexico and shoot a bikini campaign tomorrow. It’s sometimes that quick. So I don’t prepare that much for Sports Illustrated. In this industry, you always have to be ready to go. So it’s more about having a healthy lifestyle with daily exercise than anything else. And the brand does an amazing job of making every girl feel her absolute best in her body.

Fox News: What goes through your mind whenever you see one of your photos?

Bock: I think I have a weird detachment from it. I still think it’s a dream situation. I’ll look at the photo and go, "Oh my God, what a fantasy." And then I go, "Oh, wait. That’s me in the picture." (Laughs) And it wasn’t a dream. I did get to go to Bali with some of my very best friends in the world and do this dream job. On the set, everyone is just so positive and encouraging, so we end up having so much fun. When you have a bunch of people screaming at you how amazing you look in a swimsuit, it’s hard not to feel that way. I love working with Sports Illustrated.

Fox News: The magazine has been praised in recent years for featuring different body types.

Bock: When I first started with the brand, the fan base was more male. Whenever we used to do our meet and greets, there would be a lot of men. But over the years, as the brand expanded its roster of models, it’s a lot more women and girls. The brand wants to be inclusive and have representation for everyone. That way, when you look at the magazine, you feel represented. So when we do meet and greets now, it’s women and girls who tell us how amazing it’s been for them to see themselves in us. Some of them even cry or get emotional because they’re finally being seen. And that has been so beautiful for me.

Fox News: What compelled you to partner up with Pompette?

Bock: I was gifted the product through Sports Illustrated because they had done a partnership together. So I was introduced to the products that way. I fell in love with the bottle and its design. I thought it was so beautiful. But it’s also low-calorie. It’s low in sugar and 40 calories a glass, 160 per bottle. So all of those things appealed to me. I wanted to know how we could work together, which was exciting for me to be involved with a company that I admired. I started posting Instagram stories about them, and then I was involved in business calls and meetings with distributors.

Fox News: Do you have a favorite cocktail recipe?

Bock: I’m a huge fan of Moscow Mules. I make it my way with the grapefruit bergamot flavor, which is light, citrusy and refreshing. I add a little bit of vodka, some fresh lime juice, ginger beer, a little bit of grapefruit juice that I squeeze into it and a sprig of rosemary. It’s delicious and something you can honestly have all year. I’m a big grapefruit fan, so I love making cocktails where I can add some of that in there. I also like the grapefruit bergamot flavor with tequila, a little squeeze of grapefruit juice and some cinnamon. It’s a nice drink to have on a cold day at home or at the beach. When it comes to recipes, all-seasonal is the way to go.

Fox News: If we were to go through your fridge now, what would we find?

Bock: I’m always running around, so I like things that I can grab easily. For example, I love Abby’s Better squeeze packs. They have different types of nut butters, like almond or even sunflower. They’re great for when I’m heading to the gym and I can just throw them in my purse. I also like to carry them when I’m traveling. It’s an easy snack on the go.

But I’m a big almond butter person, so you will always find that. I’m also a big egg person. I eat eggs pretty much every single day for breakfast. I love eggs. I’m also a big avocado fan. I love eating it fresh or using it to make a chocolate mousse for dessert. I know it sounds weird, but it’s really good. I highly recommend it. I also have a lot of sliced turkey and fresh chicken. I always like to have premade food in Tupperwares, just ready to go. That way, when you get home and you’re really tired, you just need to heat it. And you’ll have plenty of options, too.

Fox News: What’s your fitness routine like these days?

Bock: I’m someone who lives in between a few different places because my fiancé plays basketball in Cleveland. So we are constantly traveling. I am someone who works out very regularly, but it all depends on what I have accessible to me that day. Sometimes I’ll do an at-home workout using a fitness app.

I love a good dance cardio because it’s really fun, and you can honestly do it anywhere. When I’m at home, I work out with my trainer in the mornings at Gotham Gym. I love it and I can get my workout done for the day. Sometimes I’ll even bike there, and it feels great to get your day started that way. If I’ve been traveling a lot or I feel run down, I love hot yoga to help stretch everything out. I do spin. I like SoulCycle and I do Pilates. And if I’m in a different city, I look up workouts near my hotel.

I also have a puppy, so she gets me outside every day. I’ve started to notice the mileage that I walk with my dog. So I walk everywhere to get things done, but I’m also in a walkable city. If I’m in a location that’s not so walkable, I get on a treadmill and walk for an hour. And I find that makes a big difference. And on days when I feel like challenging myself, maybe I’ll do a bit of an incline for an hour.

I think the key is to get your body moving. You shouldn’t get intimidated by doing certain workouts. Whatever works for you is great. I also like the TRX Suspension Trainers, and you can just hook them to your door. It’s amazing to stretch on. You can do cardio or strength training with your body weight. It’s also easy to travel with. It’s hard to have an excuse at this point to not work out because there are so many things you can do.

Fox News: Are you noticing any swimsuit styles that will become trendy in the New Year?

Bock: I like the classic one-piece cuts, the ones that you can also wear as a bodysuit. I am also a big fan of skin tones that either contrast or match your skin. I love soft neutral tones, and I’m seeing a lot more brands coming out with that.

Fox News: Swimwear shopping can be very daunting. What advice would you give to someone who wants to make the most of their experience?

Bock: Unfortunately, a lot of changing rooms don’t have flattering lights. What I like to do is take pictures and send them to my girlfriends at home for their feedback. It also gives you another way to look at yourself in the swimsuit before buying it. To look good in the photo, always face the light. If there’s a light over your head, it’s going to look very unflattering. Unfortunately, a lot of changing rooms have that, so people feel worse when they’re trying things on. If you can find a light source, face it. Those mirrors with built-in spotlights are the way to do it.