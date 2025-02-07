SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are 'always keeping busy' after his NFL retirement

NEW ORLEANS — SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are thriving, two years into the former NFL tight end's retirement.

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, the former New England Patriots cheerleader and Jena Sims, the wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka, spoke with Fox News Digital. Kostek explained what life in retirement looks like with Gronk, now a sports analyst for FOX.

"He's stepped into this next chapter of his life, but he's so busy with FOX. … I mean, the guy has a five-hour pregame show on Super Bowl Sunday. Halftime show. Postgame show. … We're always doing something new.

"We're always finding something to challenge us. We're always keeping busy, but it's fun. Running around, city to city, doing all of our things and getting to come together," Kostek said.

Kostek shared that she and Gronkowski try to spend as much time as they can with their French bulldog, Ralphie.

On Friday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Kostek, Sims, Christen Goff and Katie Austin hosted a special SiriusXM broadcast on Media Row ahead of the Super Bowl. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be played Sunday in New Orleans.

Kostek was first linked to Gronkowski in 2015. They first met in 2013 when the model was a cheerleader and Gronkowski was in his third season with the New England Patriots.

In May, Kostek revealed to Fox News Digital the NFL rule she broke to be in a relationship with Gronkowski.

"There is that rule where [you] cannot date the players," Kostek told Fox News Digital at the time. "I broke that one, but I kept it a secret for a little while. It was worth it in the end."

Kostek said the secret behind their lasting romance is surprisingly simple.

"We read our calendars to each other," she chuckled. "We don’t spend every waking moment together, so it’s exciting for us to get on the phone. It’s a common thing weekly to get on the phone together when we’re in different states and put out our calendars.

"It was my sister’s wedding in St. Thomas, and we had our calendars together. We were down on the beach, and I said, ‘I have the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch . It’s a big one. It’s the Legends issue. So, I’m going to be in New York for the first half of the week and then the second half of the week in Miami. And he’s like, ‘Perfect, I have a podcast to record in New York. I’ll be there for your event.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect.’"

"It’s exciting when we can line up our schedules," Kostek said. "We have our press week, but then we squeeze in a dinner together or even just a bagel together on a park bench and make it a romantic movie, even if it’s 30 minutes. But I think that’s what keeps it alive. We both are just so supportive of each other, whether we’re afar or together.

"We get so excited even just going to a charity event," she added. "We did a gala recently where we both dressed up. We looked at each other, and we were like, ‘When was the last time we got dressed up together?’ And he was like, ‘I guess this is a date.’ And I said, ‘It’s a date.’

"We always look forward to our schedules [matching]. Whenever we both find time in our schedule where we have a week off, we book a trip. We’re thinking about going to Greece later in July. Now we’re just so excited about that. It will be our romantic time. In the meantime, we’re having fun being a dog mom and dad and being on the go," she said in May 2024.

