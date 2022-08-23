SI Swim model Camille Kostek channels Farrah Fawcett in sizzling Swimsuits For All shoot: ‘Icon’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Camille Kostek is channeling a swimwear icon for her latest look.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, who has a partnership with Swimsuits For All, has been inspired by Farrah Fawcett’s iconic 1976 poster for her swimwear collection, a spokesperson for the label confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday.

Kostek’s bold red one-piece featuring a scooped neckline is reminiscent of the same suit that transformed Fawcett into a sought-after ‘70s pinup.

"Good morning Charlie," the 30-year-old captioned an Instagram video of her recent shoot earlier this month. "Icon Farrah Fawcett was my inspiration for the design of this classic one piece for the CAMILLE COLLECTION with @swimsuitsforall. Her iconic red suit poster shot in front of the blanket and white suit captures on the bike are some of my all time favorite swimsuit photos from the past. Channeling her in these pieces for the campaign are some of my favorite moments on set."

CAMILLE KOSTEK SURPRISES SI SWIM SEARCH WINNER MADY DEWEY: ‘WELCOME TO THE FAMILY’

Fawcett’s famous poster was released the same year that "Charlie’s Angels" premiered. It is considered to be the best-selling poster of all time. The shoot took place at her home, and she did her own hair and makeup. The swimsuits that she wore that day were said to come from her closet.

The poster went on to sell more than 12 million copies, and Fawcett earned $400,000 in royalties. In 2011, two years after her death at age 62, the red swimsuit and a copy of the poster were donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 as part of the magazine’s first open casting call. She was a co-winner that year alongside Haley Kalil. She then appeared on the 2019 cover alongside Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan. Ashley Graham, a fellow SI Swimsuit cover girl, previously partnered with Swimsuits For All.

Kostek’s latest collection, "Flirting with Nature," aims to "celebrate all women in their all-natural states."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in July, the star spoke to Fox News Digital about appearing in this year’s issue of SI.

"This is year five of being in the issue," she explained at the time. "I am just as excited this year as I was the first year I got the call. This is a dream job that I have worked towards for 10-plus years. So living out this dream in my reality is something that always excites me. I am a huge advocate for self-acceptance because it is something that I have struggled with growing up in the modeling industry, and it has helped me grow into accepting my body as it is. I have always been drawn to SI Swimsuit because I knew they would accept me for all I am."

Kostek also revealed how she gives herself a much-needed boost of confidence on days when she’s not feeling her best.

FITNESS ICON DENISE AUSTIN, 65, AND DAUGHTER KATIE MODEL BIKINIS FOR SI SWIMSUIT RUNWAY SHOW: ‘PROUD MAMA’

"Sexy to me is self-care, which ultimately leads to confidence," she said. "I love to go to a farmer’s market or grocery store and buy clean, healthy foods. I look to cook for myself, spend time in an inferred sauna, a salt bath and take time to meditate."