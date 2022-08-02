Camille Kostek surprises SI Swim Search winner Mady Dewey: ‘Welcome to the family’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mady Dewey is officially the winner of this year’s SI Swim Search.

The CEO and co-founder of the social media app Herd Social, who applied for SI Swimsuit’s annual casting call, was chosen among thousands of submissions.

After being photographed by acclaimed photographer Yu Tsai in the Dominican Republic and walking the runway during Miami Swim Week, the California native will now appear as a rookie in the 2023 issue, the outlet confirmed on Monday.

The first 2023 rookie, Nicole Williams English, was announced on the runway during Miami Swim Week in July.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL CAMILLE KOSTEK ON THE 2022 ISSUE, STAYING IN SHAPE: 'UP FOR THE CHALLENGE'

"We are thrilled to announce Mady as the Swim Search winner and our second rookie for the 2023 issue," said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit’s editor-in-chief. "Her dedication to creating change mixed with her professionalism and positive attitude combined brilliantly – we are looking forward to having her represent our brand!"

Former SI Swimsuit cover girl Camille Kostek hopped on a Zoom call with Dewey on Monday and revealed the news.

"You know that being part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is so much more than shooting for the magazine," Kostek told Dewey. "They call it a swim sisterhood when we’re a part of this, not because of the Swim Search community, but you don’t really know a rookie from a vet. So I really hope you got to feel that at Swim Week."

"You might have to practice a little more in the mirror because you have your rookie shoot coming up for 2023, and I want to know how you feel about that," the 30-year-old shared. "Congratulations! You are the Swim Search winner and one of our new rookies for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023. Welcome to the family!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dewey first started her career in tech after graduating from Chapman University. During the pandemic, Dewey said she recognized the negative impact social media had on her mental health and body image. She was then compelled to launch Herd, which is described as a "pressure-free photo-sharing platform for GenZ women and non-binary people." Dewey is also the co-host of the Socially Well podcast and a content creator on TikTok.

The outlet noted that she’s now a product marketing manager at Discord, a chat app.

Dewey immediately took to social media and shared the announcement with her followers.

"Screaming. Crying. Jumping for joy," Dewey began her post on Instagram. "I’m honored to share I’m a @si_swimsuit 2023 rookie. This is truly a lifelong dream come true!! I’m forever grateful for the entire SI team for believing in me, making me feel so supported and for creating Swim Search in the first place – it has changed my life!"

FITNESS ICON DENISE AUSTIN, 65, AND DAUGHTER KATIE MODEL BIKINIS FOR SI SWIMSUIT RUNWAY SHOW: ‘PROUD MAMA’

"I filmed a Swim Search audition tape in 2020 and didn’t submit it," Dewey shared. "I was too worried about what other people would think, I was silently struggling with my mental health and relationship with food. I had let others dim my light. @camillekostek was one of my biggest inspirations while I was on my healing journey."

"I told myself this year that just posting the tape alone would mean that I had won," the 25-year-old continued. "What started as a celebration of my self-acceptance journey has ended in the most special way; with Camille and the SI team telling me I had been named rookie. LIKE ARE YOU KIDDING."

"I can’t thank all of you and the entire @theswimfluencenetwork community enough for your endless support along the way," she shared. "Here’s to going after what you want, embracing yourself exactly as you are, and never letting the opinions of others hold you back. YOU ARE LIMITLESS."

Dewey previously told the outlet that she hoped her photos will inspire other women to let go of their insecurities.

KELLY HUGHES, THE FIRST SI SWIM MODEL TO BARE HER C-SECTION SCAR, REACTS TO NEGATIVE COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"I would love to show young women that being authentically who you are, letting your inner beauty shine and letting go of what other people think has the power to change your life," she said.

According to the outlet, submissions for the 2023 Swim Search will be opening soon. This year’s issue is currently in newsstands.