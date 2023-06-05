Showtime drops Louis C.K. #MeToo documentary: source

A documentary that reportedly followed the downfall of Louis C.K. post #MeToo scandal has been scrapped by Showtime.

"The project is no longer moving forward at Showtime," a source confirmed with Fox News Digital.

The disgraced comedian admitted to sexual misconduct allegations in 2017 after the release of a bombshell report with detailed experiences from five women claiming C.K. masturbated in front of them without their consent.

Despite his fall from grace at the time, C.K. returned to the spotlight to win a Grammy award in 2022 for his "Sincerely Louis C.K." album, and has since returned to the standup circuit.

Former Paramount Global executive David Nevins announced plans for the feature-length documentary last year at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

He confirmed the same people who uncovered C.K.'s sexual misconduct accusations were involved in the project.

"Louis C.K. is a slightly different situation [compared to Harvey Weinstein]," Nevins said at the time. "[He is] a great, great comedian who has come back in his own way."

In 2017, five women came forward and detailed their experiences with C.K.

Following the allegations of sexual misconduct, C.K. released a lengthy statement admitting that "these stories are true" and that he would be taking a step back from the spotlight.

"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was O.K. because I never showed a woman my d--- without asking first, which is also true," he wrote at the time.

"But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d--- isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

"The hardest regret to live with is what you've done to hurt someone else," he said at the time. "And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them. I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

FX, which aired his shows "Louie" and "Better Things," cut ties with C.K., and Netflix canceled a stand-up special.

HBO removed all of his content from their library and his representatives dropped him. The release of his film titled "I Love You, Daddy," was canceled and C.K. went on to buy the rights of the title back.

In addition to Louis' Grammy win last year, he sold out Madison Square Garden earlier this year on a comedy tour.