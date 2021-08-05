Louis C.K. announces 2021 comeback tour years after sexual misconduct scandal, cancellation

Louis C.K. is staging a comeback by way of a multi-city tour across the United States.

The disgraced comedian has been keeping relatively under the radar since 2017 when he was accused of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement. After a handful of unpopular attempts to get back on stage and do comedy, the 53-year-old announced on Wednesday that he’s embarking on a tour that begins at New York City’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 13 and 14.

"Hello Person that you are being right now, I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities," C.K., whose real name is Louis Székely, said in an email announcing the tour (via the New York Post).

According to his website, the tour is slated to end on Dec. 11 in Boston, Mass. after he hits roughly 30 cities across the country, performing multiple shows in places like Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Portland, Minneapolis, Kansas City, San Diego and more.

Also included in his email is a pledge to comply with the coronavirus guidelines for audiences at live venues in each state he visits. He concludes the email by writing that he’s looking forward to seeing people "as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories."

The announcement comes as his first major city tour after being accused in 2017 by multiple women of masturbating in front of them without their consent. The New York Times published an article at the time in which five women came forward and told similar stories about the comedian and noted that he used his clout as one of stand-up comedy and TV’s top names to create a power dynamic in which they felt they could not refuse him and maintain their careers.

C.K. admitted as much in a lengthy statement he penned shortly after the article came out in which he admitted the allegations were true.

"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was O.K. because I never showed a woman my d--- without asking first, which is also true," he wrote at the time. "But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d--- isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

At the time, many criticized C.K.’s response as being too self-serving. He attempted to stage a quiet comeback at clubs around New York City, but faced a poor reception and landed himself in more hot water with a set in Long Island in which he mocked survivors of the Parkland shooting.