Sheryl Crow felt it was 'necessary' to tell her behind-the-scenes story in new documentary

Sheryl Crow got candid in a new interview about why she chose to participate in the upcoming Showtime documentary on her life.

Crow, 60, was at first hesitant to participate in Showtime's "Sheryl," but believed it was "necessary" to tell the story behind her songwriting, she said during Tuesday's appearance on "Good Morning America."

"Well, I just thought documentaries are – when I was growing up they were about people who were already dead. And so I was like, ‘Do I really want to do it now? I feel like I’ve still got a lot of living years.'"

"But, I have a really, really long career by today's standards and a lot has changed, as we know. It was a necessary thing to do to tell that story … of 34 years of touring, and playing, and having a life."

The "Picture" singer told "GMA" co-hosts that she decided now was the time to tell her story because she's spent the last years being "really private." Crow opens up about experiencing depression and her time as a mother in the upcoming documentary.

"I've just always been really private. And I think being my age now, it feels a little bit like a privilege and honor to be able to sit down and say, ‘People who are very visible and who are doing high-profile work, they’re still people at the end of the day.'"

"We are pretty harsh about tearing people down and if people only think that I'm the girl that did ‘All I Wanna Do’ and ‘Soak up the Sun,' there's a whole world of living that goes behind even wanting to write songs and generally the songs that tell the story aren't the ones that get played on radio."

Crow worked on new music for the documentary and even released a new single, "Forever," inspired by her children.

Crow is a single mom to two adopted sons; Wyatt and Levi.

"It's the greatest thing ever," Crow said of being a mother. "My decision-making process is so easy now. It's just whatever is best for them and this song was inspired by how much stress our kids experience. Stress I didn't have, you know."

"They're so tapped into what is happening in the world and social media is always coming at them. To just be able to say to your kids, ‘Every moment of your life is a gift and don’t be tapped into anything that is telling you untruths about who you are.'"