Sheryl Crow talks being a single mom: 'It wouldn't have been my first choice'

Sheryl Crow is opening up about life as a single parent.

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter recently opened up about her decision to adopt sons -- Wyatt, now 12, in 2007, and son, Levi, now 9, in 2010 -- on her own.

“It wouldn’t have been my first choice to do it by myself,” Crow, 58, told Yahoo Entertainment. “But to be perfectly honest, I feel like the way that my life has — I keep saying the way that it rolled out, but it really is true — the way things have happened for me have not been conventional.”

According to the outlet, when Crow first thought of herself as a mom, she grappled with breaking the norms she was brought up with.

“I think because I was raised in a really conventional household with two parents that are still married, 65 years, that you limit yourself by saying, ‘Well this is the way that it’s supposed to go down, this is the way it’s supposed to look,’” Crow explained to Yahoo.

She continued: "To be able to just say, you know what, I feel a motherly instinct and desire for children and I’m gonna row the boat halfway and we’ll see if it comes and meets me, and it did. ... Sometimes taking your perception of the way you think your life is supposed to look, taking that out of the picture really does create so much incredible opportunity.”

The family of three lives in Nashville, Tenn., where Crow hopes to provide them with a normal childhood.

"I want them to decide at what point they want to be living their lives in the public eye. ... I am proud of them and they are precious and beautiful and the most incredible, perfect boys in the world,” she gushed.

“I can say safely that the way that it’s rolled out for me has been really a blessing that everything that I wanted to do selfishly when I was younger, I’ve gotten that out of my system, and now it’s all about my boys," Crow added.