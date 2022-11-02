Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH
Published

Sharon Stone opens up about doctors finding 'large fibroid tumor' in her body following misdiagnosis

Stone told her Instagram followers to always get a second opinion

Fox News
close
Sharon Stone's 8 biggest roles: 'Basic Instinct' and beyond Video

Sharon Stone's 8 biggest roles: 'Basic Instinct' and beyond

These are Sharon Stone’s eight biggest roles in her acting career.

Sharon Stone cautioned women to always "get a second opinion" from doctors and medical professionals after she received a misdiagnosis that ultimately was a "large fibroid tumor."

The "Basic Instinct" actress took to her Instagram Tuesday to let her fans know what she went through, revealing that she "just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure." She also added that she had to receive a "double epidural" to treat the pain.

The actress said that as the pain got worse, she decided to seek a second opinion from a different doctor who let her know that she had "a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

Sharon Stone took to her Instagram and urged her fans to always "get a second opinion" after sharing her own medical journey and misdiagnosis.

Sharon Stone took to her Instagram and urged her fans to always "get a second opinion" after sharing her own medical journey and misdiagnosis. (Sharon Stone | Instagram)

"Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off. GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life."

SHARON STONE SHARES 11-MONTH-OLD NEPHEW, RIVER, HAS DIED AFTER TOTAL ORGAN FAILURE

She also added, "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thanks for your care. It's all good."

Sharon Stone urged her fans to always "get a second opinion" when it comes to their health.

Sharon Stone urged her fans to always "get a second opinion" when it comes to their health. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Stone has been forthcoming in the past about the hardships she has endured with her health.

In June, the "Casino" actress revealed that she previously lost nine children through miscarriages.

Stone commented on an Instagram post shared by People magazine, regarding an interview the outlet conducted with Peta Murgatroyd about a pregnancy loss she recently suffered.

Sharon Stone previously revealed she endured nine miscarriages.

Sharon Stone previously revealed she endured nine miscarriages. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone wrote in the comments section of the post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much-needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending