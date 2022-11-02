Sharon Stone opens up about doctors finding 'large fibroid tumor' in her body following misdiagnosis

Sharon Stone cautioned women to always "get a second opinion" from doctors and medical professionals after she received a misdiagnosis that ultimately was a "large fibroid tumor."

The "Basic Instinct" actress took to her Instagram Tuesday to let her fans know what she went through, revealing that she "just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure." She also added that she had to receive a "double epidural" to treat the pain.

The actress said that as the pain got worse, she decided to seek a second opinion from a different doctor who let her know that she had "a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

"Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off. GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life."

She also added, "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thanks for your care. It's all good."

Stone has been forthcoming in the past about the hardships she has endured with her health.

In June, the "Casino" actress revealed that she previously lost nine children through miscarriages.

Stone commented on an Instagram post shared by People magazine, regarding an interview the outlet conducted with Peta Murgatroyd about a pregnancy loss she recently suffered.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone wrote in the comments section of the post.

"It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much-needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."