Sharon Stone recreates iconic 'Basic Instinct' scene

Sharon Stone recreated the iconic leg-crossing scene from “Basic Instinct” at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday.

Dazzling in a plunging black mini dress, Stone took to the stage to receive her Woman of the Year Award. As she accepted the award, Stone took a seat onstage to give her speech.

As she sat down, Stone crossed her leg in front of a packed audience and discussed the scene that led to her rise in superstardom.

“Some years ago I was sitting on a sound stage, and my director said, ‘Can you hand me your underpants because we’re seeing them in the scene and you shouldn’t have underpants on but we won’t see anything,’” Stone said.

“I said, ‘Sure.’ I didn’t know this moment would change my life.”

The scene went down in history as one of cinema’s most famous scenes and solidified Stone’s all-star status in Hollywood.

Stone then gave a passionate speech about learning to love who you are.

“Thank you for choosing me to be Woman of the Year, because there was a time when all I was, was a joke,” Stone noted.

The actress is currently embattled in a lawsuit with “Ridiculousness” star Chanel West Coast over using her likeness in the song “Sharon Stoned.”

The lawsuit notes that “the song gratuitously and repeatedly uses the name ‘Sharon Stone’ in its lyrics.”

“More than one-quarter of the song’s length (a full one minute and twelve seconds of the song) consists of nothing more than defendant Dudley repeatedly saying the name ‘Sharon Stone’ in mantra-like repetition.”

The lawsuit also stated that “the infringing video incorporates the physical appearance, attributes, traits, looks, mannerisms, qualities, characteristics, clothing, treatment and imagery associated with Sharon Stone’s likeness, image, identity, and persona in the Basic Instinct Interrogation scene.”