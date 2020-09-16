Sharon Stone, 62, reflects on being a sex symbol: 'Really?'

Sharon Stone still doesn't consider herself a sex symbol.

The 62-year-old actress opened up in the October issue of Town & Country about beauty standards in Hollywood and how she felt being valued for her beauty over her acting skills sometimes.

“It’s difficult because everybody expects you to be that all the time,” Stone said of being labeled sexy early on her career. “It was very difficult for Marilyn Monroe. She did movies that really mattered, like 'Bus Stop,' 'The Misfits,' but she still couldn’t get completely out of being that thing. It’s very hard to shake.”

SHARON STONE REJECTS 'LOOKS DON'T MATTER' BELIEF AS A 'BIG, FAT, STUPID LIE'

The "Ratched" star admitted that working in Tinseltown is a strange experience that not many handle in the right way.

"It’s called show business,” she said. “I believe that it’s a business really strongly. A lot of people don’t behave like that. They act like babies and think everybody’s supposed to take care of them, that you’re supposed to do whatever everybody tells you, that you can’t make any decisions.”

As for the audience and fans who still want Stone to bare it all onscreen, she confessed she's confused but will take the compliment.

SHARON STONE BLASTS HOLLYWOOD'S 'MISOGYNISTIC' ERA OF THE '90S

“People still want to see my boobs. I’m 62! It’s like, ‘Really? Grow up!’ But also, 'Here’s some boobs!’” she joked.

Stone also touched upon the coronavirus pandemic and revealed her thoughts on some people refusing to wear masks out in public. “Simmer the f--- down and put on a mask!" she mused. "I’m sorry, I’ve been trying to be nice about this, but it’s starting to chap my a--. It’s hard not to take it personally.”

SHARON STONE ON SISTER’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS: 'ONE OF YOU NON-MASK WEARERS DID THIS'

The virus hit close to home for Stone when her sister, Kelly, contracted it and was admitted to the hospital. She shared a video of Kelly, who she described as "gasping" for air.

"I beg you to know that this is real," Kelly said in the video. "I'm gasping for every breath with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love — stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you I only have love in my heart, it is breaking for people that can't breathe."

Thankfully, Kelly has recovered from the virus.